Loading...

The racial wealth gap can be boiled down to a simple ratio: 244-to-1
Dec 10, 2020

The racial wealth gap can be boiled down to a simple ratio: 244-to-1

On today's show: That racial wealth gap is going to make pandemic recovery for Black Americans even harder. Plus, the case for extending unemployment benefits.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How extending unemployment benefits leads to a stronger recovery

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 10, 2020
When workers can use unemployment benefits to cover their basic needs, policy expert Alix Gould-Werth says they’re able to find better paying jobs.
People lined up for unemployment applications in Hialeah, Florida, in April.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 10, 2020
The average white American male under 35 has 224 times the household wealth of the average Black female of the same age, a new study says.
A woman makes grilled cheese with her granddaughter after being laid off from her job early in the pandemic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Caught in the crosshairs of a trade war and a pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Dec 10, 2020
Hit with tariffs late last year, small business owner Lydia Clarke couldn’t have expected what came next.
Lydia Clarke owns DTLA Cheese at Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.
Courtesy of Lydia Clarke
COVID-19

Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges

by Scott Tong
Dec 10, 2020
Within 24 hours of emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine maker Pfizer plans to move the product to patients nationwide.
A worker prepares boxes of vaccines before shipment at a French pharmaceutical company world distribution center.
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
Confessions Sudan Archives
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Make Me Better Little People
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
