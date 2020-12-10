Dec 10, 2020
The racial wealth gap can be boiled down to a simple ratio: 244-to-1
On today's show: That racial wealth gap is going to make pandemic recovery for Black Americans even harder. Plus, the case for extending unemployment benefits.
Segments From this episode
How extending unemployment benefits leads to a stronger recovery
When workers can use unemployment benefits to cover their basic needs, policy expert Alix Gould-Werth says they’re able to find better paying jobs.
A huge wealth gap makes economic recovery harder for Black Americans
The average white American male under 35 has 224 times the household wealth of the average Black female of the same age, a new study says.
Caught in the crosshairs of a trade war and a pandemic
Hit with tariffs late last year, small business owner Lydia Clarke couldn’t have expected what came next.
Vaccine delivery across the country faces complex supply chain challenges
Within 24 hours of emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine maker Pfizer plans to move the product to patients nationwide.
Music from the episode
Double Bass Gorillaz
Confessions Sudan Archives
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Make Me Better Little People
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
