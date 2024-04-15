Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Playing an economic guessing game
Apr 15, 2024

Playing an economic guessing game

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Is the economy still the most important predictor of election outcomes? Plus, the latest in retail sales and investment banking.

Segments From this episode

Tesla cuts more than 10% of global workforce as challenges mount

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 15, 2024
The electric vehicle maker faces softening demand and intense competition on prices, and earlier price cuts have not sufficiently jolted sales.
Tesla’s deliveries dropped by 8.5% in the first quarter, making it the first decline in four years.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Corporate dealmaking has picked up. That's good news for bankers — and the economy.

by Justin Ho
Apr 15, 2024
After a couple of years of uncertainty, there's pent-up demand for mergers, stock and bond sales and other complex transactions.
Goldman Sachs reported that investment-banking revenue increased 32% last quarter from the same time in 2023.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

It's getting harder to predict the economy's effect on presidential elections

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 15, 2024
It's not the economy, stupid? With political polarization increasingly motivating voters, the economy may not be the predictor it once was.
Traditionally, there are two ways to predict the outcome of an election: polling and statistical modeling. The latter tends to emphasize economic factors.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why getting workers their schedules in advance is good for business

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 15, 2024
Restaurants and other service sector businesses often give workers their schedules with little notice, but that's changing in some places.
Roughly two-thirds of hourly workers at large retail and food service employers get less than two weeks' notice for scheduling, according to researcher Kristen Harknett.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

While the secondhand market booms, thrifting is coming apart at the seams

by Kai Ryssdal and Aleezeh Hasan
Apr 15, 2024
If you've recently dug through the racks of a Goodwill and found a lot of lower-quality fast fashion, you're not alone, says Kelsey Vlamis of Business Insider.
"Needs-based shoppers are increasingly getting priced out, and it's getting harder to find those, like, special pieces at an affordable price," says Business Insider reporter Kelsey Vlamis.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Last Fare" Little People
"Saint Ivy" Beach Fossils
"Low Season" Poolside
"Mystik" Tash Sultana
"Afternoon Soul" Gramatik

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:58 PM PDT
26:07
1:50 PM PDT
1:05
8:00 AM PDT
51:02
6:54 AM PDT
8:10
3:16 AM PDT
9:48
Apr 12, 2024
25:43
Apr 11, 2024
35:23
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage