Playing an economic guessing game
Is the economy still the most important predictor of election outcomes? Plus, the latest in retail sales and investment banking.
Tesla cuts more than 10% of global workforce as challenges mount
The electric vehicle maker faces softening demand and intense competition on prices, and earlier price cuts have not sufficiently jolted sales.
Corporate dealmaking has picked up. That's good news for bankers — and the economy.
After a couple of years of uncertainty, there's pent-up demand for mergers, stock and bond sales and other complex transactions.
It's getting harder to predict the economy's effect on presidential elections
It's not the economy, stupid? With political polarization increasingly motivating voters, the economy may not be the predictor it once was.
Why getting workers their schedules in advance is good for business
Restaurants and other service sector businesses often give workers their schedules with little notice, but that's changing in some places.
While the secondhand market booms, thrifting is coming apart at the seams
If you've recently dug through the racks of a Goodwill and found a lot of lower-quality fast fashion, you're not alone, says Kelsey Vlamis of Business Insider.
