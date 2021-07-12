Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Optimism soars at the prospect of a bounce-back earnings season
Jul 12, 2021

Optimism soars at the prospect of a bounce-back earnings season

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus some coffee (prices) talk, the movement of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters and a look at where we stand on inflation.

Segments From this episode

Blockbuster earnings season expected a year after pandemic low

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 12, 2021
Wall Street analysts predict we’ll see the best earnings growth in more than a decade compared to the second quarter last year.
There are high expectations for second-quarter earnings results that will be released by companies this week.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Public transit tries to lure riders back with reduced fares, other incentives

by Samantha Fields
Jul 12, 2021
Across the country, ridership is still way below pre-pandemic levels.
Passengers at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in San Francisco. Despite the economy reopening, public transit use is still down dramatically in many metropolitan areas.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why this South Carolina county is seeing an investment boom

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Jul 12, 2021
Spartanburg County is receiving more investment this year than in the last four years, much of it in manufacturing.
About 36% of Spartanburg County jobs are auto-related, said David Britt, chair of the county's economic development committee. The local economy is enjoying what he calls "Earth-shattering numbers."
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mismatch in supply and demand sends coffee prices higher

by Matt Levin
Jul 12, 2021
Coffee commodity prices are hitting their highest levels in years. Will consumers keep paying more?
Global coffee consumption continues to rise.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will the Bureau of Land Management's new headquarters stay in the West?

by Madelyn Beck
Jul 12, 2021
The Trump administration moved the agency's headquarters to Colorado from Washington, D.C. in a controversial move that's still questioned.
The Bureau of Land Management is renting out space in this building near the airport in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Madelyn Beck via Mountain West News Bureau
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Don't look for home prices in the latest inflation numbers

by Amy Scott
Jul 12, 2021
The consumer price index doesn't reflect the hot housing market, and some say that's a problem.
Different methods of calculating consumer inflation have different ways of accounting for the movement of home prices.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cigarette Jang Beom June
Grom Moss Of Aura
Greyhounds - Instrumental De La Soul
Walking Lightly Junip
Do It Chloe x Halle
Everything Now Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month