Optimism soars at the prospect of a bounce-back earnings season
Plus some coffee (prices) talk, the movement of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters and a look at where we stand on inflation.
Segments From this episode
Blockbuster earnings season expected a year after pandemic low
Wall Street analysts predict we’ll see the best earnings growth in more than a decade compared to the second quarter last year.
Public transit tries to lure riders back with reduced fares, other incentives
Across the country, ridership is still way below pre-pandemic levels.
Why this South Carolina county is seeing an investment boom
Spartanburg County is receiving more investment this year than in the last four years, much of it in manufacturing.
Mismatch in supply and demand sends coffee prices higher
Coffee commodity prices are hitting their highest levels in years. Will consumers keep paying more?
Will the Bureau of Land Management's new headquarters stay in the West?
The Trump administration moved the agency's headquarters to Colorado from Washington, D.C. in a controversial move that's still questioned.
Don't look for home prices in the latest inflation numbers
The consumer price index doesn't reflect the hot housing market, and some say that's a problem.
