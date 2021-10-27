Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

One kink in the supply chain: not enough parking
Oct 27, 2021

Also: Why capital goods spending is up; St. Paul residents will vote on strict rent control; and a trip to a 25-acre shipping-container storage lot.

Segments From this episode

To satisfy demand, manufacturers are on a capital-goods spending spree

by Justin Ho
Oct 27, 2021
Sales of things like drill presses, electrical equipment and metalworking tools were up for the seventh-straight month in September.
Orders for durable goods hit a record high in September as manufacturers aim to boost production. Above, a manufacturer operates a lathe in Roscoe, Illinois, in 2019.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Coca-Cola nearly doubled its advertising this year

by Andy Uhler
Oct 27, 2021
Does Coke even need to advertise? Turns out there are good reasons to do it, like keeping "top of mind" with customers.
Experts say advertising is still beneficial, even for brands as large and iconic as Coca-Cola.
Patrick Kovarik/AFP via Getty Images
How a container storage yard fits into our global shipping crunch

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 27, 2021
Some containers have been sitting in storage for years. Experts say the er problem has more to do with moving them to the right places than increasing the number in circulation.
Sales manager Carlos Carrillo at ConGlobal Industries' container storage depot. After unloading, he said, "they terminate here before they go out back to China or wherever it may be.”
Andie Corban/Marketplace
Does trucking have to become a better job to end the driver shortage?

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 27, 2021
Parking and pay are among the biggest frustrations of truck drivers.
Despite the incentives offered by trucking companies, not nearly enough people want to become drivers.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, to decide on strict rent control proposal

by Britta Greene
Oct 27, 2021
If enacted, the proposal would be one of the most aggressive rent control policies in the country, applying to new construction.
St. Paul resident Emily Lynch says the rent on her single-family home is going up by $400 per month in January, an increase of more than 30%. She’s now looking for a more affordable place to live.
Britta Greene
San Francisco taxi drivers still struggle with medallion debt

by Sam Harnett
Oct 27, 2021
Uber and Lyft jolted the taxi business. A credit union that loaned money to drivers lost its case against the city's transit agency.
Taxi driver Ali Alikhani at San Francisco International Airport in February 2020. He said he has used his Social Security to help him make payments on his taxi medallion.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Music from the episode

Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
For the Miner Samantha Crain
Cherry Chromatics

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

