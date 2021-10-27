One kink in the supply chain: not enough parking
Also: Why capital goods spending is up; St. Paul residents will vote on strict rent control; and a trip to a 25-acre shipping-container storage lot.
To satisfy demand, manufacturers are on a capital-goods spending spree
Sales of things like drill presses, electrical equipment and metalworking tools were up for the seventh-straight month in September.
Coca-Cola nearly doubled its advertising this year
Does Coke even need to advertise? Turns out there are good reasons to do it, like keeping "top of mind" with customers.
How a container storage yard fits into our global shipping crunch
Some containers have been sitting in storage for years. Experts say the er problem has more to do with moving them to the right places than increasing the number in circulation.
Does trucking have to become a better job to end the driver shortage?
Parking and pay are among the biggest frustrations of truck drivers.
Voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, to decide on strict rent control proposal
If enacted, the proposal would be one of the most aggressive rent control policies in the country, applying to new construction.
San Francisco taxi drivers still struggle with medallion debt
Uber and Lyft jolted the taxi business. A credit union that loaned money to drivers lost its case against the city's transit agency.
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
For the Miner Samantha Crain
Cherry Chromatics
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer