Once again, a shutdown looms
Nov 13, 2023

Once again, a shutdown looms

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
We'll talk about what'll happen if Congress doesn't reach a deal by midnight Friday. Plus, worker protection during the clean energy transition.

Segments From this episode

How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 13, 2023
To make the CPI’s health care component more accurate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics changed how it uses health insurance data.
Rather than tracking health insurance premiums, the BLS tracks how much health insurance companies retain of the premiums they receive after paying for services.
Denisfilm/Getty Images
What a government shutdown could look like: "Things start breaking"

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 13, 2023
With Congress approaching another funding deadline, we consider some of the practical effects if lawmakers don't avoid a government shutdown.
TSA agents are among the federal government employees who will stop getting paid as soon as a government shutdown starts.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Pandemic stimulus spending boosted the economy. What happens now that it's over?

by Justin Ho
Nov 13, 2023
The government's fiscal policy is fairly neutral now for a reason: More stimulus spending could hurt the Fed's fight against inflation.
You can think of the Federal Reserve's current fiscal policy as pretty neutral, says Michael Pugliese, senior economist with Wells Fargo.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition  

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Nov 13, 2023
The UAW fought for protection if factories shut down. But workers in other carbon-intensive industries could find themselves displaced.
With an eye toward the eventual electrification of vehicle production, the United Auto Workers worked with GM to bring battery manufacturing under its contract. 
Scott Olson/Getty Images
For recent grad, living alone "really worked out"

by Sean McHenry

Tyre White, a recent grad from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and a multimedia producer and reporter in East Texas, describes his experience living on his own.

Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Wide Eyes Local Natives
Brukstep Mark de Clive-Lowe
Worst Comes to Worst Dilated Peoples
Edge of Town Middle Kids

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

