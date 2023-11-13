Once again, a shutdown looms
We'll talk about what'll happen if Congress doesn't reach a deal by midnight Friday. Plus, worker protection during the clean energy transition.
Segments From this episode
How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?
To make the CPI’s health care component more accurate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics changed how it uses health insurance data.
What a government shutdown could look like: "Things start breaking"
With Congress approaching another funding deadline, we consider some of the practical effects if lawmakers don't avoid a government shutdown.
Pandemic stimulus spending boosted the economy. What happens now that it's over?
The government's fiscal policy is fairly neutral now for a reason: More stimulus spending could hurt the Fed's fight against inflation.
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition
The UAW fought for protection if factories shut down. But workers in other carbon-intensive industries could find themselves displaced.
For recent grad, living alone "really worked out"
Tyre White, a recent grad from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and a multimedia producer and reporter in East Texas, describes his experience living on his own.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer