On the road to 2%, stay “patient, cautious and resolute”
Dec 15, 2023

Courtesy Atlanta Federal Reserve
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic contemplates what it will take to bring inflation down to that 2% sweet spot. Plus, why investors got risky this week.

Segments From this episode

Atlanta Fed president: "This economy has even exceeded my expectations of resilience"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Dec 15, 2023
"Wage growth now is greater than inflation," Bostic says. "But I don't think people feel like they've caught up all the way and that's just going to take some time."
In the fight to bring down inflation, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasizes being "patient, cautious and resolute."
Courtesy Atlanta Federal Reserve
Some investors are eyeing riskier bets following rate cut hints from the Fed

by Henry Epp
Dec 15, 2023
The assumption is that the economy will chug along and that borrowing costs will fall. But they might not. What makes these riskier stocks attractive?
Since the Fed hinted at possible rate cuts next year, some investors are buying up risky stock.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Why a 0.08% drop in the mortgage rate might seem bigger than that

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 15, 2023
There’s research that shows when the left-most digit of a number changes, we tend to give the change more weight.
Though rates coming down may spur some to buy, others might take it as a sign that rates will continue to fall — and wait to see how far they'll go.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Next year, this 25-year-old hopes to be a homeowner

by Sofia Terenzio
Dec 15, 2023
A check-in with Utah resident Abigail Gomez, who plans to move out of her parents' home.
Abigail Gomez and her boyfriend, Kaden Cooper, in northern Utah. They hope to own a home together within the next year.
Courtesy Gomez
The big business of gift guides

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 15, 2023
Author Jessica Roy explains why it seems like everyone is releasing a gift guide this year.
Gift guides help legacy media outlets generate revenue amid declining ad sales and subscriptions.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Forever HAIM
The Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
400 Lux Lorde
That's Love Oddissee

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

