On the road to 2%, stay “patient, cautious and resolute”
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic contemplates what it will take to bring inflation down to that 2% sweet spot. Plus, why investors got risky this week.
Segments From this episode
Atlanta Fed president: "This economy has even exceeded my expectations of resilience"
"Wage growth now is greater than inflation," Bostic says. "But I don't think people feel like they've caught up all the way and that's just going to take some time."
Some investors are eyeing riskier bets following rate cut hints from the Fed
The assumption is that the economy will chug along and that borrowing costs will fall. But they might not. What makes these riskier stocks attractive?
Why a 0.08% drop in the mortgage rate might seem bigger than that
There’s research that shows when the left-most digit of a number changes, we tend to give the change more weight.
Next year, this 25-year-old hopes to be a homeowner
A check-in with Utah resident Abigail Gomez, who plans to move out of her parents' home.
The big business of gift guides
Author Jessica Roy explains why it seems like everyone is releasing a gift guide this year.
