Almost a year ago, Abigail Gomez of Logan, Utah, spoke with “Marketplace” about her housing situation. Like nearly half of all young adults, Gomez was living with her parents, and she still is. But she hopes that may soon change. Gomez and her boyfriend plan to build a home on a plot of land that he inherited.

Gomez told “Marketplace” that her decision to move out has felt bittersweet. “I’m 25 years old now, and this will be my first time ever leaving the house,” she said. “I love being with my parents, but I’m also so ready to just be on my own and have such a peaceful and quiet home.”

