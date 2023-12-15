Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Adventures in Housing

Next year, this 25-year-old hopes to be a homeowner

Sofia Terenzio Dec 15, 2023
Abigail Gomez and her boyfriend, Kaden Cooper, in northern Utah. They hope to own a home together within the next year. Courtesy Gomez
Adventures in Housing

Next year, this 25-year-old hopes to be a homeowner

Sofia Terenzio Dec 15, 2023
Abigail Gomez and her boyfriend, Kaden Cooper, in northern Utah. They hope to own a home together within the next year. Courtesy Gomez
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Almost a year ago, Abigail Gomez of Logan, Utah, spoke with “Marketplace” about her housing situation. Like nearly half of all young adults, Gomez was living with her parents, and she still is. But she hopes that may soon change. Gomez and her boyfriend plan to build a home on a plot of land that he inherited.

Gomez told “Marketplace” that her decision to move out has felt bittersweet. “I’m 25 years old now, and this will be my first time ever leaving the house,” she said. “I love being with my parents, but I’m also so ready to just be on my own and have such a peaceful and quiet home.”

To hear Gomez’s story, use the media player above.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

