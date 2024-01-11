Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Not so fast, CPI!
Jan 11, 2024

Not so fast, CPI!

Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Prices rose in December, so we'll break down how food costs and rent factored in. Plus, some sectors are still stuck with excess inventory.

Segments From this episode

Grocery prices rose 1.3% in the past year. How are shoppers feeling it?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 11, 2024
Here's how some families are trying to economize when it comes to the food they buy to make at home.
With grocery prices up, families are finding ways to economize on the food they buy at the store.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
Bloated inventories are dragging down some sectors of the economy

by Justin Ho
Jan 11, 2024
Clothing companies and bike stores are some businesses that still have excess inventory — and that has ripple effects through the economy.
The bike industry has been oversupplied for more than a year, says Jeff Cayley, CEO of Worldwide Cyclery, and many stores are offering deep discounts.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Finding child care is tough for farming families. The next farm bill could help.

by Savannah Maher
Jan 11, 2024
Most day care centers cater to parents with 9-to-5 jobs. New funding could help child care facilities expand their offerings.
Jamie Viramontes with her children, Cayden and Gracie, on their family farm in New Mexico. Local child care centers cater to people with 9-to-5 jobs, Jamie says.
Courtesy Jamie Viramontes
Rent data has clout in the consumer price index — but also limitations

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 11, 2024
The CPI's calculation of shelter costs is considered a lagging indicator.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics checks rent prices every six months, so it can take time for increases to be reflected in the data.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Are we entering a world of surge dining?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 11, 2024
Dynamic pricing is the practice of having prices that vary by demand or even customer type. We're used to it when it comes to airlines and ridesharing. But what about restaurants?
With the introduction of digital menus during the pandemic, the restaurant industry gained the ability to change their prices in real time.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Two Blue Eyes Beirut
Estou Realmente Vivo Azagaia, CFKAPPA, Damani Vand, Keita M, Leonardo W., Lukeny F, Verbal
Any Song ZICO

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

