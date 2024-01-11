Not so fast, CPI!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Prices rose in December, so we'll break down how food costs and rent factored in. Plus, some sectors are still stuck with excess inventory.
Segments From this episode
Grocery prices rose 1.3% in the past year. How are shoppers feeling it?
Here's how some families are trying to economize when it comes to the food they buy to make at home.
Bloated inventories are dragging down some sectors of the economy
Clothing companies and bike stores are some businesses that still have excess inventory — and that has ripple effects through the economy.
Finding child care is tough for farming families. The next farm bill could help.
Most day care centers cater to parents with 9-to-5 jobs. New funding could help child care facilities expand their offerings.
Rent data has clout in the consumer price index — but also limitations
The CPI's calculation of shelter costs is considered a lagging indicator.
Are we entering a world of surge dining?
Dynamic pricing is the practice of having prices that vary by demand or even customer type. We're used to it when it comes to airlines and ridesharing. But what about restaurants?
Music from the episode
Glimmer Tame Impala
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Two Blue Eyes Beirut
Estou Realmente Vivo Azagaia, CFKAPPA, Damani Vand, Keita M, Leonardo W., Lukeny F, Verbal
Any Song ZICO
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer