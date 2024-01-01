New year, new minimum wage
Over 20 states just gave millions of workers a raise. Plus, Warren Miller: godfather of the ski film.
More than 20 states ring in the new year with a higher minimum wage
The highest state minimum wages as of Jan. 1, 2024 will be Washington State at $16.28 and California at $16. But is that really enough to live on?
Oil-rich Permian Basin attracts buyers with resources
Big companies have been paying billions to acquire smaller competitors — and their drilling rights.
Rent reporting is affecting tenants' credit scores
In New York City, there's been an uptick in landlords reporting tenants' rents to credit bureaus, and not all renters are happy about it.
Why Warren Miller is the "godfather" of the ski film
The late Warren Miller created the genre of the ski "stoke" film, designed to get people excited about skiing. The latest film released under his name takes a look at Miller's legacy.
Music from the episode
Can't Be Too Hard Myself It's Butter
Phantom ATLUS/Persona 5 Soundtrack
Atomized Andrew Bird
North Star Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer