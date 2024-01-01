My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

New year, new minimum wage
Jan 1, 2024

New year, new minimum wage

Gotham/Getty Images
Over 20 states just gave millions of workers a raise. Plus, Warren Miller: godfather of the ski film.

Segments From this episode

More than 20 states ring in the new year with a higher minimum wage

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 1, 2024
The highest state minimum wages as of Jan. 1, 2024 will be Washington State at $16.28 and California at $16. But is that really enough to live on?
A nationwide livable wage would be close to $25 an hour, says Amy Glasmeier, a professor of economic geography at MIT.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Oil-rich Permian Basin attracts buyers with resources

by Lily Jamali
Jan 1, 2024
Big companies have been paying billions to acquire smaller competitors — and their drilling rights.
A mural depicting oil drilling adorns a building in Odessa, Texas. The Permian Basin region has helped the U.S. become the world's top oil producer.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Rent reporting is affecting tenants' credit scores

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Jan 1, 2024
In New York City, there's been an uptick in landlords reporting tenants' rents to credit bureaus, and not all renters are happy about it.
"One of the biggest things that landlords look at when they're deciding whether or not to rent to a tenant is their credit score," Chang said. A lower credit score can affect one's ability to move out and find a new place to live.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why Warren Miller is the "godfather" of the ski film

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Jan 1, 2024
The late Warren Miller created the genre of the ski "stoke" film, designed to get people excited about skiing. The latest film released under his name takes a look at Miller's legacy.
"Warren Miller could be considered the godfather of action sports," said filmmaker Josh Haskins. "He basically brought the concept of ski films to a broader public audience."
Courtesy Warren Miller Entertainment
Music from the episode

Can't Be Too Hard Myself It's Butter
Phantom ATLUS/Persona 5 Soundtrack
Atomized Andrew Bird
North Star Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

