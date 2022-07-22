Man, it’s a hot one
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
While extreme heat is boosting demand for natural gas here, the European Union is asking everyone to cut back.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Recapping the economic week that was with our panel of experts.
Truckers block Oakland port to protest a California labor law
It's one more thing for a supply chain under unprecedented pressure.
Extreme heat is driving up demand for natural gas, along with prices
Nearly 40% of U.S. electricity is generated by natural gas, so when millions of air conditioners are turned on, prices rise.
Natural gas strategy tests Europe's unity against Russia
European leaders worry about the risk of a supply shortage in the winter, though member nations have different levels of energy security.
How remote work is affecting a small business in a Seattle office district
The rise of work from home means that far fewer people are coming into Velouria, a boutique Cat Wilcox co-owns.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer