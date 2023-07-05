This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Man, it’s a hot one!
Jul 5, 2023

Man, it’s a hot one!

Contractor Prince Xavier Biabo, who's renovating a townhouse in Baltimore, says hydrating is key to getting through the heat.
Plus: Meta's audience gives its rival to Twitter an edge over the rest of the pack.

Segments From this episode

The manufacturing sector is slowing. That could be a sign of a coming recession.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 5, 2023
It's just over 10% of the U.S. economy but it has an outsized influence.
The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index — a survey that measures manufacturing activity — fell again in June for an 8th straight month.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
As offices sit empty, some banks are more cautious about commercial real estate loans

by Justin Ho
Jul 4, 2023
Office building vacancies remain elevated, especially in coastal cities. Lenders worry about developers’ ability to pay back their debt.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
A Warmer World

More “hottest day evers” mean changing the way we work

by Stephanie Hughes and Addie Costello
Jul 5, 2023
Extreme heat affects our health, our morale and our productivity. Employers will need to adapt.
Contractor Prince Xavier Biabo, who's renovating a townhouse in Baltimore, says hydrating is key to getting through the heat.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Meta readies new Twitter challenger

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 5, 2023
Threads, the new social media platform created by the owner of Instagram and Facebook, launches Thursday.
The Threads app is looking to push Twitter off its perch.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Advocates fight to save North America's Chinatowns

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Jul 5, 2023
Leaders from many of these struggling communities came together at the Chinatown Solidarity Conference to share ideas and support.
Chinatown in San Francisco. Many Chinatowns are suffering from anti-Asian hate, crime and other burdens on their small businesses.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
With new releases, summer looks good for this Nashville theater

Movie releases are “the piece of the puzzle that’s been weakened the most,” says Stephanie Silverman of The Belcourt Theatre, but now they’re ramping up.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

