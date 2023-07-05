Man, it’s a hot one!
Plus: Meta's audience gives its rival to Twitter an edge over the rest of the pack.
Segments From this episode
The manufacturing sector is slowing. That could be a sign of a coming recession.
It's just over 10% of the U.S. economy but it has an outsized influence.
As offices sit empty, some banks are more cautious about commercial real estate loans
Office building vacancies remain elevated, especially in coastal cities. Lenders worry about developers’ ability to pay back their debt.
More “hottest day evers” mean changing the way we work
Extreme heat affects our health, our morale and our productivity. Employers will need to adapt.
Meta readies new Twitter challenger
Threads, the new social media platform created by the owner of Instagram and Facebook, launches Thursday.
Advocates fight to save North America's Chinatowns
Leaders from many of these struggling communities came together at the Chinatown Solidarity Conference to share ideas and support.
With new releases, summer looks good for this Nashville theater
Movie releases are “the piece of the puzzle that’s been weakened the most,” says Stephanie Silverman of The Belcourt Theatre, but now they’re ramping up.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer