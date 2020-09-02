Sep 2, 2020
Long-term unemployment is looming
Workers might be facing permanent layoffs. Plus: E-scooters are back, remittances are rebounding and manufacturing is surging.
Segments From this episode
A spike in long-term unemployment is looming
Temporary layoffs are becoming permanent for more furloughed workers.
Manufacturing is doing all right, for now
The Purchasing Manager's Index shows growth, but these happy days may not be here to stay.
Remittances to some Latin American countries are booming
Latinx migrants tend to work in essential jobs. And their families back home could really use the support.
United States of Work: How an indie theater reopens in a pandemic
On this segment of our ongoing series “The United States of Work” we hear from Stephanie Silverman, executive director of an independent movie theater in Nashville, Tennessee, about the theater’s first weekend of drive-in screenings.
Drop your pencils. UC system ordered to eliminate SAT, ACT immediately.
The court order could start to dent the test prep business if more colleges drop the exams.
E-scooters and bikes rebound as COVID-19 crisis keeps on rolling
Micromobility is robust despite a dip in ridership early in the pandemic. Those companies have a chance to rethink their role, one expert says.
When coal miners can't breathe, getting compensation is an uphill legal battle
In his new book, journalist Chris Hamby describes miners' struggles to receive the health benefits they've been promised.
