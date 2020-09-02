SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Long-term unemployment is looming
Sep 2, 2020

Long-term unemployment is looming

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Workers might be facing permanent layoffs. Plus: E-scooters are back, remittances are rebounding and manufacturing is surging.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

A spike in long-term unemployment is looming

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 2, 2020
Temporary layoffs are becoming permanent for more furloughed workers.
A shuttered theater in Los Angeles. People laid off early in the pandemic who are still out of work are approaching what the Labor Department defines as long-term unemployed.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Manufacturing is doing all right, for now

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 2, 2020
The Purchasing Manager's Index shows growth, but these happy days may not be here to stay.
A face shield manufacturer at work in New York. Manufacturing was up dramatically in August.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Remittances to some Latin American countries are booming

by Erika Beras
Sep 2, 2020
Latinx migrants tend to work in essential jobs. And their families back home could really use the support.
A woman counts cash outside a U.S. remittance collection agency in El Salvador. Remittances to that nation and others in the region declined sharply, then rebounded.
Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

United States of Work: How an indie theater reopens in a pandemic

On this segment of our ongoing series “The United States of Work” we hear from Stephanie Silverman, executive director of an independent movie theater in Nashville, Tennessee, about the theater’s first weekend of drive-in screenings.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Drop your pencils. UC system ordered to eliminate SAT, ACT immediately.

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 2, 2020
The court order could start to dent the test prep business if more colleges drop the exams.
SAT test prep books at a bookstore in New York. The test-prep industry might not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

E-scooters and bikes rebound as COVID-19 crisis keeps on rolling

by Scott Tong
Sep 2, 2020
Micromobility is robust despite a dip in ridership early in the pandemic. Those companies have a chance to rethink their role, one expert says.
"There’s this really intense pressure on these e-scooter companies to address these transit deserts," says transportation consultant Courtney Ehrlichman. Above, a commuter rides an electric scooter in Los Angeles in June.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

When coal miners can't breathe, getting compensation is an uphill legal battle

by Chris Hamby
Sep 2, 2020
In his new book, journalist Chris Hamby describes miners' struggles to receive the health benefits they've been promised.
A coal worker near Welch, West Virginia, in 2017. Miners who are stricken with black lung disease often face obstacles in their efforts to receive benefits.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Planet Telex Radiohead
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Low Season Poolside
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Heavy Birdtalker
Vale Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Walmart launching new service to compete with Amazon Prime
Walmart launching new service to compete with Amazon Prime
Nearly a third of Americans worry about having their work hours cut or losing their jobs
Unemployment 2020
Nearly a third of Americans worry about having their work hours cut or losing their jobs
Can't stop K-pop! BTS tune tops Billboard 100 in a first.
Can't stop K-pop! BTS tune tops Billboard 100 in a first.
Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone
Race and Economy
Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone