Remittances to some Latin American countries are booming

Last year, migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean remitted nearly $100 billion to family members back in their home countries. Early in the pandemic, the World Bank estimated that remittances from the U.S. to Latin America would fall by 20%. But payments to some Latin American countries have bounced back.

For the past eight years, 24-year-old Byron Chamorro’s father has been sending money to his wife, Byron’s mom, in Guatemala. Then, the pandemic hit. Lots of people stayed home. But not Chamorro’s father. He delivers food for an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

“He actually started working on the weekend, which was something he did not do,” Chamorro said.

And the money he remits to Guatemala?

“The amount that he sent increased a little bit during the pandemic,” he said— $150 a week, instead of $100.

Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research at the Pew Research Center, said that in April, there was a steep decline in remittances to El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, but those have rebounded. He said that’s because migrants from those countries tend to do essential work — farming, food production, hospitality. Meanwhile, remittances to Mexico never declined at all. In fact, they’ve been increasing all year.

“Many Mexican immigrants have been in the U.S. for so long that they’re able to navigate better some of the uncertainties about the labor market associated with the COVID-19 downturn,” Hugo Lopez said.

That’s good news for Mexico, which is grappling with the loss of tourism. Roy Germano, senior research scholar at the New York University School of Law, said that’s true of a lot of Latin America.

“But often in those countries, there really isn’t much of a safety net to speak of, and migrants play that safety net role,” he said.

Diego Vacaflores, an economics professor at Texas State University, plays that role. He sends money monthly to his parents in Bolivia. When he saw the shortages of products here in the U.S., “I knew that was gonna happen eventually in Latin America, and I tried to get my family to be prepared for that, to do it before things run out in the market,” he said.

So he sent them an extra $1,000 this spring.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse