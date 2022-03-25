It’ll take time and money to get American natural gas to Europe
Significantly boosting America's liquefication capabilities could take years and cost billions. Plus: Crypto miners turn to "stranded" natural gas.
The Weekly Wrap
Today, we hear from the Washington Post’s Heather Long and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about how Fed rate hikes will affect the economy, the yield curve and more of this week's economic news.
The U.S. has lots of natural gas, but getting more of it to Europe will take time and investment
Turning enough gas into liquid so that it can be shipped is a stumbling block.
Almost 1 in 5 Americans now live in a multigenerational household
It's a trend that's been spurred on by the pandemic.
Crypto miners use natural gas "stranded" in wells to power energy-hungry rigs
Usually the gas is burned off at the well. Environmentalists say using it for mining incentivizes more drilling.
The hard work — and perks — of running an Alaskan sled dog kennel
David Monson, owner of a sled dog kennel, says racing in Alaska’s wilderness is “a magical experience.”
