It’ll take time and money to get American natural gas to Europe
Mar 25, 2022

Significantly boosting America's liquefication capabilities could take years and cost billions. Plus: Crypto miners turn to "stranded" natural gas.

The Weekly Wrap

Today, we hear from the Washington Post’s Heather Long and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about how Fed rate hikes will affect the economy, the yield curve and more of this week's economic news.
The U.S. has lots of natural gas, but getting more of it to Europe will take time and investment

by Justin Ho
Mar 25, 2022
Turning enough gas into liquid so that it can be shipped is a stumbling block.
An LNG processing plant in Louisiana, one of six in the U.S. Officials hope U.S. exports will help Europe reduce imports from Russia.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP Getty Images
Almost 1 in 5 Americans now live in a multigenerational household

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 25, 2022
It's a trend that's been spurred on by the pandemic.
Keeping costs down is a major driver of multigenerational living arrangements.
Getty Images
Cryptocurrency mining and the environment

Crypto miners use natural gas "stranded" in wells to power energy-hungry rigs

by Andy Uhler
Mar 25, 2022
Usually the gas is burned off at the well. Environmentalists say using it for mining incentivizes more drilling.
If natural gas from oil wells can't be used or sold, it's sometimes flared, as above, or vented into the air. Some cryptocurrency miners see it as a potential energy source.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
My Economy

The hard work — and perks — of running an Alaskan sled dog kennel

by Anais Amin
Mar 25, 2022
David Monson, owner of a sled dog kennel, says racing in Alaska’s wilderness is “a magical experience.”
David Monson, owner of Trail Breaker Kennel, doesn't think of his job as work. "I look at it as the opportunity to experience what a lot of people don’t.”
Photo courtesy Tekla Monson
Music from the episode

Pink Skirt Emma Donovan, The Putbacks
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Roll With The Punches Mk.gee
Make It Easy On Yourself Jerry Butler
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

