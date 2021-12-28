Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
In California, a blueprint for addressing the opioid crisis
Dec 28, 2021

In California, a blueprint for addressing the opioid crisis

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also hear why rural hospitals are bracing for additional staffing strains and take a look at some cooling trends in the red-hot housing market.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Rural hospitals, short of staff, brace for omicron

by Savannah Maher
Dec 28, 2021
Many health care workers have fled the pandemic's burdens in areas with low vaccination rates and fragile economies.
A health care worker tends to a COVID-19 patient in Apple Valley, California. Rural hospitals are struggling to hire staff amid surging case numbers.
Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Investors pressure Moderna to broaden global access to vaccine

by Lily Jamali
Dec 28, 2021
The company is under scrutiny over vaccine equity. It received considerable U.S. government help in developing its vaccine.
As the omicron variant spreads, some shareholders of Moderna are criticizing the company, arguing its price for the COVID-19 vaccine is too high for low-income countries.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Home prices are still climbing, just not as fast as they have been

by Justin Ho
Dec 28, 2021
October's increase was smaller than September's, which was smaller than August's.
Though the housing market is still competitive, price gains are beginning to slow.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

California invests millions to try and curtail drug overdoses

by Lesley McClurg
Dec 28, 2021
The program's approach includes an emphasis on medically-assisted treatment, using drugs to help ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
California Bridge regional director Joshua Luftig, right, and program coordinator Christian Hailozian at the Bridge Substance Use Program at Highland Hospital in Oakland
Beth LaBerge/KQED
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Millions subscribed in streaming services this year, but will the steam fizzle out?

by Kimberly Adams and Anais Amin
Dec 28, 2021
Deloitte Global predicts that at least 150 million paid streaming service subscriptions will be canceled globally in 2022.
"Netflix and streaming services operate in a way where they're not just competing with each other, they're very much competing with literally any other thing that we could be doing," said The Verge's Catie Keck.
Hocus-focus via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will Brexit turn the U.K. into a hub for the trade in looted antiquities?

by Stephen Beard
Dec 28, 2021
In its drive to rid itself of certain EU laws, Britain might encourage the trafficking of stolen cultural artifacts.
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, a 3,500-year-old cuneiform clay tablet, is seen at a Washington, D.C., repatriation ceremony in September. The tablet was looted from Iraq and trafficked in the United Kingdom.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Fishtail Parker Nightmares On Wax
Topaz Basil Panagop, Fauves
Jetty Tycho
Digital Dreams Ptr.
The Wad Vels Trio
Gold Silver Diamond Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:48 PM PST
26:24
10:00 AM PST
33:32
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:42 AM PST
9:14
2:20 AM PST
4:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
What we get wrong about the energy grid
What we get wrong about the energy grid
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves