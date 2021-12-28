In California, a blueprint for addressing the opioid crisis
We'll also hear why rural hospitals are bracing for additional staffing strains and take a look at some cooling trends in the red-hot housing market.
Segments From this episode
Rural hospitals, short of staff, brace for omicron
Many health care workers have fled the pandemic's burdens in areas with low vaccination rates and fragile economies.
Investors pressure Moderna to broaden global access to vaccine
The company is under scrutiny over vaccine equity. It received considerable U.S. government help in developing its vaccine.
Home prices are still climbing, just not as fast as they have been
October's increase was smaller than September's, which was smaller than August's.
California invests millions to try and curtail drug overdoses
The program's approach includes an emphasis on medically-assisted treatment, using drugs to help ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
Millions subscribed in streaming services this year, but will the steam fizzle out?
Deloitte Global predicts that at least 150 million paid streaming service subscriptions will be canceled globally in 2022.
Will Brexit turn the U.K. into a hub for the trade in looted antiquities?
In its drive to rid itself of certain EU laws, Britain might encourage the trafficking of stolen cultural artifacts.
