My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How will the markets fare in 2024?
Jan 2, 2024

How will the markets fare in 2024?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
It's hard to say, but we asked experts for their best guess. Plus, a Chinese automaker appears to have outpaced Tesla in 2023.

Segments From this episode

'Uncertainty' was the byword of the 2023 markets. Will 2024 be the same way?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 2, 2024
Despite the anxiety, 2023 closed out pretty well for investors. But that hasn't resulted in a unified sense of optimism.
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ring in the new year. Economists don't have a consensus on how the year will go.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How AI helps some people with disabilities communicate

by Matt Levin
Jan 2, 2024
Deep learning, voice cloning and image tech are helping people with nonstandard speech express themselves and be better understood.
A close-up of "Always Watching" by Amie Thornburg. After losing movement in her limbs because of ALS, Thornburg turned to the art tool Fotor to create images.
Courtesy Thornburg
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Running two businesses in the middle of holidays

by Sean McHenry

Venita Cooper, in Tulsa, OK, talks about balancing her sneaker store and her startup during the holidays. “It’s almost like I’m two different people,” she said.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Temp jobs have been disappearing. That's actually good news for workers and companies.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 2, 2024
Workers prefer the stability of permanent jobs, and permanent workers tend to be more productive.
The temporary employment sector has weakened as demand softened and many temps became permanent.
Portra/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

China could be on track to dominate the world's EV market, even if not in the U.S.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 2, 2024
Chinese automaker BYD, which sells both hybrids and pure EVs, likely surpassed Tesla’s total vehicle sales last year.
Although tariffs block Chinese-made EVs from being sold in the U.S., companies like BYD have a presence in Asia, South America and Europe.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Fed might cut interest rates soon. That's weighing on business owners' plans.

by Justin Ho
Jan 2, 2024
Do they wait for lower rates in the future or borrow what they need today? It’s a question of cost versus opportunity.
Some construction projects have been paused or postponed until interest rates fall, said John Kirk, a developer in San Antonio.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Aminals Bath
Grom Moss of Aura
Ace of Aces Fearless Flyers
Coco Mango (FiloFilz Remix) MF Doom, FiloFilz
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:12 PM PST
26:47
8:20 AM PST
1:34
7:43 AM PST
7:28
3:06 AM PST
5:01
3:00 AM PST
27:37
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
The IRS is trying a free online tax-filing system that cuts out vendors
The IRS is trying a free online tax-filing system that cuts out vendors
A year after the Taliban barred women from universities, many remain bereft of options
A year after the Taliban barred women from universities, many remain bereft of options
'Uncertainty' was the byword of the 2023 markets. Will 2024 be the same way?
'Uncertainty' was the byword of the 2023 markets. Will 2024 be the same way?
How AI helps some people with disabilities communicate
How AI helps some people with disabilities communicate