How will the markets fare in 2024?
It's hard to say, but we asked experts for their best guess. Plus, a Chinese automaker appears to have outpaced Tesla in 2023.
'Uncertainty' was the byword of the 2023 markets. Will 2024 be the same way?
Despite the anxiety, 2023 closed out pretty well for investors. But that hasn't resulted in a unified sense of optimism.
How AI helps some people with disabilities communicate
Deep learning, voice cloning and image tech are helping people with nonstandard speech express themselves and be better understood.
Running two businesses in the middle of holidays
Venita Cooper, in Tulsa, OK, talks about balancing her sneaker store and her startup during the holidays. “It’s almost like I’m two different people,” she said.
Temp jobs have been disappearing. That's actually good news for workers and companies.
Workers prefer the stability of permanent jobs, and permanent workers tend to be more productive.
China could be on track to dominate the world's EV market, even if not in the U.S.
Chinese automaker BYD, which sells both hybrids and pure EVs, likely surpassed Tesla’s total vehicle sales last year.
The Fed might cut interest rates soon. That's weighing on business owners' plans.
Do they wait for lower rates in the future or borrow what they need today? It’s a question of cost versus opportunity.
