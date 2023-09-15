How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

How to price an IPO so it “pops”
Sep 14, 2023

How to price an IPO so it “pops”

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Plus, the UAW plans to target its work stoppages as a strike looms. And will this year's cost-of-living increase be enough to help Social Security recipients keep up?

Shares of chip designer Arm Holdings surged 25% above their initial public offering price of $51 in the company’s stock market debut today. A lot went into deciding on that price. Today, we dig into what it takes to make an IPO “pop.” Later, the United Auto Workers plans to target its work stoppages as a strike looms. And will Social Security’s cost-of-living increase be enough to help older Americans keep up with inflation next year?

Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Sundress Butcher Brown
The Journey Tom Misch
Flip Flop Vibe The BREED
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

