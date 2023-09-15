How to price an IPO so it “pops”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, the UAW plans to target its work stoppages as a strike looms. And will this year's cost-of-living increase be enough to help Social Security recipients keep up?
Shares of chip designer Arm Holdings surged 25% above their initial public offering price of $51 in the company’s stock market debut today. A lot went into deciding on that price. Today, we dig into what it takes to make an IPO “pop.” Later, the United Auto Workers plans to target its work stoppages as a strike looms. And will Social Security’s cost-of-living increase be enough to help older Americans keep up with inflation next year?
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Sundress Butcher Brown
The Journey Tom Misch
Flip Flop Vibe The BREED
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer