How this investor became the “slumdoge millionaire”
Also on today's program: How Brexit is still impacting a British honey seller, and the transition away from fossil fuels is taking center stage at the World Petroleum Congress.
What's behind the jump in U.S. exports?
Hurricane Ida held back oil and gas exports in September, so there was a big backlog that rushed out in October, shrinking the trade deficit.
A backlog is still a backlog no matter the distance
Kip Louttit, executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, said that nearly 100 ships are waiting to dock and unload in the region. But now, instead of being jammed in the ports of Southern California, those ships are spread out across the Pacific.
Brexit import changes are still painful for London honey seller after 2 years
After a strong summer, a London honey seller is dealing with the coronavirus omicron variant and changing trade policy on animal goods.
Why superfast grocery delivery is coming
DoorDash is launching a DashMart service in New York City that promises grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less. It already has competition.
To HODL or not to HODL: A crypto-millionaire's story
This year, Glauber Contessoto invested his life savings in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Now he has more than $800,000 worth.
Oil execs ponder a future without oil as they gather in Houston
We won't stop using fossil fuels right away, but the transition to renewable energy could be tricky.
A nice view from on the Hill
In 2020, Kate Bellino moved to Washington, D.C. to work as a public servant. As part of our "United States of Work" series, she updates us on a promotion she received, as well as some other exciting news in her life.
