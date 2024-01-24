How much do you spend on sports?
As mobile sports betting booms, calls to gambling addiction help lines have skyrocketed. Plus, the history of the modern barcode.
Segments From this episode
When it comes to live sports, consumers show streaming services the money
Sports content "drives eyeballs," and advertisers know it.
Why are middle managers so unhappy?
According to a new Gallup analysis, only 1 in 3 American workers say they are engaged with their job, and less than half say they know what is expected of them at work. And apparently the most bummed out are middle managers, who report more burnout and work-life balance issues.
Getting the "USDA Organic" seal costs time and money, but it can open doors to a growing market
Farmers and food companies need to pass rigorous inspections by third-party certifiers.
The little black lines that could: The barcode and its staying power
"Part of the reason they've succeeded this long is that they work fine," says Jordan Frith, a Clemson professor and author of "Barcode."
Rents for New York retail space haven’t caught up to pre-pandemic highs
Retail rents in Manhattan in late 2023 were still 20% to 30% below 2019 levels, thanks in part to fewer tourists and office workers.
Sports betting is booming. So are calls to gambling addiction helplines.
Some advocates are calling for federal support to treat gambling addiction — and to enact limits on wagering apps.
Music from the episode
"Lush" Four Tet
"Feather" Little Dragon
"Mystic Voyage" Roy Ayers
"Relax Moment" SURAN
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer