How a hot job market could lead to a recession
The U.S. has loads of unfilled jobs, and that can limit economic growth. Plus, addressing the needs of formerly incarcerated mothers.
Segments From this episode
A hot labor market is good, right? So why could it lead to a recession?
Economists say millions of unfilled jobs could limit economic growth.
Big oil had one of its biggest years ever in 2022
Both Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported their most profitable quarters of all time during the calendar year. Sustaining that growth is more complicated.
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
Dealers are figuring out how to balance the supply of vehicles with softer consumer demand.
Gen Z is the most pro-union generation
Many young workers have witnessed the effects of economic crises and are struggling with the gap between their wages and the cost of living.
"The Netflix Model" for antibiotics
The antibiotics market is "fragile and broken," but governments are considering some fixes.
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
Mothers on the Rise shows women how to navigate challenges that can arise for people with prison records.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer