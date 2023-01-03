How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How a hot job market could lead to a recession
Jan 3, 2023

How a hot job market could lead to a recession

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. has loads of unfilled jobs, and that can limit economic growth. Plus, addressing the needs of formerly incarcerated mothers.

Segments From this episode

A hot labor market is good, right? So why could it lead to a recession?

by Justin Ho
Jan 3, 2023
Economists say millions of unfilled jobs could limit economic growth.
"We just do not have enough people to fill all those job openings," said Iowa State professor Peter Orazem.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Big oil had one of its biggest years ever in 2022

by Lily Jamali
Jan 3, 2023
Both Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported their most profitable quarters of all time during the calendar year. Sustaining that growth is more complicated.
Chevron posted its most profitable quarter of all time after the war in Ukraine broke out.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply

by Savannah Maher
Jan 3, 2023
Dealers are figuring out how to balance the supply of vehicles with softer consumer demand.
Rising prices and interest rates have pushed buyers into the used vehicle market or out of the automotive market entirely.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Gen Z is the most pro-union generation

by Mitchell Hartman and Richard Cunningham
Jan 3, 2023
Many young workers have witnessed the effects of economic crises and are struggling with the gap between their wages and the cost of living.
Young Starbucks workers picket for their union outside a Starbucks store in Portland, Oregon, in the fall of last year.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"The Netflix Model" for antibiotics

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 3, 2023
The antibiotics market is "fragile and broken," but governments are considering some fixes.
A version of the "Netflix model" is already underway in the United Kingdom. Above, bottles of antibiotics line a pharmacy shelf.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs

by Alisa Roth
Jan 3, 2023
Mothers on the Rise shows women how to navigate challenges that can arise for people with prison records.
From left, Savannah May, a formerly incarcerated mother, meets with Ashley Mager, project coordinator of Mothers on the Rise, to check in about work, supplies for May's toddler son and other concerns.
Alisa Roth
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:23 PM PST
26:48
7:10 AM PST
6:52
1:39 PM PST
1:50
3:01 AM PST
7:18
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
"The Netflix Model" for antibiotics
"The Netflix Model" for antibiotics
A hot labor market is good, right? So why could it lead to a recession?
A hot labor market is good, right? So why could it lead to a recession?
Gen Z is the most pro-union generation
Gen Z is the most pro-union generation
Big oil had one of its biggest years ever in 2022
Big oil had one of its biggest years ever in 2022