Holidaying from home
Nov 26, 2020

Holidaying from home

We check in with some workers who will be celebrating the holidays from their work-from-home offices. Plus, what it's like to be a senior on fixed income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How small stores are cutting through the noise from the big-box stores this season

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 26, 2020
Personal touches, virtual community events and free shipping can go a long way.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

How working from home has changed 8 months into the pandemic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 26, 2020
Workers have learned to negotiate faulty Wi-Fi, toddler potty breaks, and remote school.
Valentinrussanov via Getty Images
Baltimore restaurant owner launches incubator for Black micro businesses

by Amy Scott and Rose Conlon
Nov 26, 2020
Terence Dickson wants to make sure Black business owners don't keep missing out on small-business relief.
Terence Dickson stands in front of "Big Blue," a delivery truck he's converted into an outdoor bar at his restaurant in Baltimore.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Trips to nowhere

Some airlines and cruise lines have adopted scenic “trips to nowhere” as a way to attract consumers amidst the pandemic. The BBC's Clare Williamson looks at how effective the strategy is and its environmental drawbacks.
COVID-19

Seniors on limited incomes find ways to cope in the pandemic

by Lesley McClurg
Nov 26, 2020
Social Security, Medicare prove key to helping two older women in San Francisco remain financially stable.
Residents walk inside a retirement community in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Working from home ... with a cat

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 26, 2020
Illustrator Heidi Moreno's cat Peanut is really more of a co-worker.
An image from illustrator Heidi Moreno's new book, "Working from Home with a Cat."
Courtesy of Chronicle Books
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu the Beats
Flight to the Jungle (Takeoff) Monster Rally
Timeless J Dilla
Forever HAIM

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
