Nov 26, 2020
Holidaying from home
We check in with some workers who will be celebrating the holidays from their work-from-home offices. Plus, what it's like to be a senior on fixed income during the coronavirus pandemic.
Segments From this episode
How small stores are cutting through the noise from the big-box stores this season
Personal touches, virtual community events and free shipping can go a long way.
How working from home has changed 8 months into the pandemic
Workers have learned to negotiate faulty Wi-Fi, toddler potty breaks, and remote school.
Baltimore restaurant owner launches incubator for Black micro businesses
Terence Dickson wants to make sure Black business owners don't keep missing out on small-business relief.
Trips to nowhere
Some airlines and cruise lines have adopted scenic “trips to nowhere” as a way to attract consumers amidst the pandemic. The BBC's Clare Williamson looks at how effective the strategy is and its environmental drawbacks.
Seniors on limited incomes find ways to cope in the pandemic
Social Security, Medicare prove key to helping two older women in San Francisco remain financially stable.
Working from home ... with a cat
Illustrator Heidi Moreno's cat Peanut is really more of a co-worker.
Music from the episode
Agrimony MF DOOM
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu the Beats
Flight to the Jungle (Takeoff) Monster Rally
Timeless J Dilla
Forever HAIM
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer