GDP keeps climbing
Feb 28, 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 3.2% annual pace in the fourth quarter, extending the economy's robust growth.

Segments From this episode

Steady GDP growth sets US apart from peer countries

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 28, 2024
The U.S. economy has been growing at a steady clip while many others are faltering.
Despite interest rate hikes to combat inflation, the U.S. economy has grown for six quarters in a row.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
What does it take to convert office buildings into housing?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 28, 2024
New York, like many cities, wants to provide more housing and soak up empty office space. But the transition can be complex and costly.
The former office building at 160 Water St. in New York City will be home to residential tenants who can afford Financial District rents.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
New routes offer opportunity for budget airlines — and travelers

by Elizabeth Trovall
Feb 28, 2024
Vacation season is not far away. Fancy a direct flight from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh or Salt Lake City to Ontario, California?
Some budget airlines are targeting shorter routes, like Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, and enticing new customers with discounted fares.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The streaming industry is in an awkward, crowded spot. Consolidation might help.

by Savannah Maher
Feb 28, 2024
An abundance of options and services means some streamers struggle to turn a profit.
“The equilibrium can’t be 10 different streaming services where I can’t remember which one has 'Big Bang Theory,'" said Michael Smith at Carnegie Mellon.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Menagerie" Monster Rally
"Lau's Lament" Eric Lau
"Drifting" Poolside
"Sundress" Butcher Brown
"Soul Vibration" J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

