When Abby Joselyn brought up the idea of moving into a van to her parents, they were skeptical at first.

“I had done everything in what parents would think of as the right way. You know, I had my master’s, I got my CPA, I had a really good job,” said Joselyn. But even if it sounded crazy to them, she knew it was what she wanted to do.

So, in October of 2022, she hit the road in her van to travel the country and do social media full-time. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Last summer, Joselyn got into an accident that took her van — and her home — out of commission for five months. Even after encountering these bumps in the road, though, Joselyn says she has “no plans of stopping.”

