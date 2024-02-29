Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Adventures in Housing

This van life-er left her corporate job for a life on the road

Sofia Terenzio Feb 29, 2024
Joselyn now makes lifestyle videos for social media full-time to pay for her expenses. Courtesy Abby Joselyn
Joselyn now makes lifestyle videos for social media full-time to pay for her expenses. Courtesy Abby Joselyn
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
When Abby Joselyn brought up the idea of moving into a van to her parents, they were skeptical at first.

“I had done everything in what parents would think of as the right way. You know, I had my master’s, I got my CPA, I had a really good job,” said Joselyn. But even if it sounded crazy to them, she knew it was what she wanted to do.

So, in October of 2022, she hit the road in her van to travel the country and do social media full-time. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Last summer, Joselyn got into an accident that took her van — and her home — out of commission for five months. Even after encountering these bumps in the road, though, Joselyn says she has “no plans of stopping.”

To listen to the rest of Joselyn’s story, click the player head above.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

Adventures in Housing
