Let's do the numbers on Hurricane Dorian

Sep 2, 2019
“Van Life” is driving a niche market for conversion companies

Sammy Caiola Sep 2, 2019
Jenn McAmis and Calder Phillips opened West Coast Adventure Vehicles in Oroville, California.
Live-in vans are emerging as an alternative for 20-and-30-year olds who want to opt out of homes. So-called “van lifers” want vehicles they can live, work and play in, and they’re looking for outfitters to trick out their rigs.

Despite a hefty price tag that ranges from $35,000 to $65,000 for a professional van conversion, industry trackers say there’s more demand for this service than supply, even as more van conversion startups enter the market.

