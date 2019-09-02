“Van Life” is driving a niche market for conversion companies
Live-in vans are emerging as an alternative for 20-and-30-year olds who want to opt out of homes. So-called “van lifers” want vehicles they can live, work and play in, and they’re looking for outfitters to trick out their rigs.
Despite a hefty price tag that ranges from $35,000 to $65,000 for a professional van conversion, industry trackers say there’s more demand for this service than supply, even as more van conversion startups enter the market.
