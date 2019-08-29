The “van life” movement reaches businesses

Some aspiring home owners are ditching the idea of four walls in favor of four wheels. It’s a movement with its own hashtag (#vanlife) on social media, to trade tips for a mobile life.

Now, Ford says it’s seeing the same trend with companies. It looked into why sales of its Transit van are higher among small businesses than larger ones, and found that mobile storefronts are replacing brick and mortar. Whether it’s dog grooming, bike repair, or a pottery studio, entrepreneurs seem to be decking out vans and hitting the road.