This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 12: Trapped in your personal brand

Aug 29, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

The “van life” movement reaches businesses

Jack Stewart Aug 29, 2019
Pewabic Pottery, in Detroit, MI, modified a van to create a traveling exhibition space with portable ceramic firing kilns.
Ford

Some aspiring home owners are ditching the idea of four walls in favor of four wheels. It’s a movement with its own hashtag (#vanlife) on social media, to trade tips for a mobile life.

Now, Ford says it’s seeing the same trend with companies. It looked into why sales of its Transit van are higher among small businesses than larger ones, and found that mobile storefronts are replacing brick and mortar. Whether it’s dog grooming, bike repair, or a pottery studio, entrepreneurs seem to be decking out vans and hitting the road.

