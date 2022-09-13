Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Gas prices are down, everything else is up
Sep 13, 2022

Gas prices are down, everything else is up

The August consumer price index tells us that most things besides gasoline are more expensive. Why are prices up? Plus, how plants forecast wildfires, poverty numbers drop and a sorta trade agreement.

The price of gasoline is down, but just about everything else is still getting more expensive

by Justin Ho
Sep 13, 2022
Fresh consumer price index data pretty much guarantees a big interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets next week.
The cost of gasoline fell by more than 10.5% in August, according to the Department of Labor's consumer price index. But just about everything else was more expensive.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Child poverty fell by nearly half in 2021, Census Bureau says

by Matt Levin
Sep 13, 2022
The supplemental poverty rate fell to its lowest since 2009. Children living in poverty fell by almost half.
A volunteer hands out lettuce at a food pantry in December 2021. Last year, the supplemental poverty rate fell to 7.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Even as the housing market cools, luring discouraged buyers back may be a challenge

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Sep 13, 2022
Prices may be coming down and houses are on the market longer, but many potential buyers have given up.
Sellers are "not only getting realistic about their asking price, but they're also having to get realistic about doing repairs," says LaTisha Grant of the TAS Realty Group in Houston.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A different kind of trade agreement

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 13, 2022
The Indo Pacific Economic Framework deals with labor standards, supply chains, climate change and transparency. But not tariffs.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, center, spoke Thursday in Los Angeles during discussions on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A veteran navigates life amid job loss and high inflation

by Sarah Leeson
Sep 13, 2022
After being laid off, marketing professional Collin Cook has been pitching himself as a "Swiss Army knife." He's had mixed results.
"You literally go through the five stages of grief" after being laid off, said Collin Cook, who's had trouble finding the right job as a generalist in the marketing field.
David McNew/Getty Images
How much water is in plants? The answer can be critical to forecasting wildfires.

by Madelyn Beck
Sep 13, 2022
"Fuel moisture" drives wildfires, and the metric can be used to better allocate firefighting resources.
Taylor Zarifis of the Bureau of Land Management in Boise, Idaho, plucks live leaves off sagebrush to measure fuel moisture levels.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News Bureau
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

