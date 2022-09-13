Gas prices are down, everything else is up
The August consumer price index tells us that most things besides gasoline are more expensive. Why are prices up? Plus, how plants forecast wildfires, poverty numbers drop and a sorta trade agreement.
Segments From this episode
The price of gasoline is down, but just about everything else is still getting more expensive
Fresh consumer price index data pretty much guarantees a big interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets next week.
Child poverty fell by nearly half in 2021, Census Bureau says
The supplemental poverty rate fell to its lowest since 2009. Children living in poverty fell by almost half.
Even as the housing market cools, luring discouraged buyers back may be a challenge
Prices may be coming down and houses are on the market longer, but many potential buyers have given up.
A different kind of trade agreement
The Indo Pacific Economic Framework deals with labor standards, supply chains, climate change and transparency. But not tariffs.
A veteran navigates life amid job loss and high inflation
After being laid off, marketing professional Collin Cook has been pitching himself as a "Swiss Army knife." He's had mixed results.
How much water is in plants? The answer can be critical to forecasting wildfires.
"Fuel moisture" drives wildfires, and the metric can be used to better allocate firefighting resources.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer