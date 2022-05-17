Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke on the inflationary lessons of the past
May 17, 2022

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke on the inflationary lessons of the past

If the Fed wants success going forward, the ex-central bank leader says it should learn from the past. Plus, how Russia uses industrial standards to create captive markets.

Segments From this episode

What does a strong dollar mean for the U.S. and world economies?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 17, 2022
A strong dollar means lower prices for goods from abroad. For countries that import commodities priced in dollars, however, it's bad news.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
U.S. coal isn't counting on Europe for a comeback

by Lily Jamali
May 17, 2022
The coal industry's decline over the last decade has made scaling up tough, even as prices surge.
Though coal prices have surged since the war in Ukraine began, it's likely not a lifeline for the ailing U.S. coal industry. Above, steam rises from a coal power plant in Alabama in 2021.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
How industrial standards help explain Russia's economic motives for invading Ukraine

by Justin Ho
May 17, 2022
International standards can be tools of globalization. They can also keep other countries locked within an economic orbit.
A Ukrainian soldier guards a road near the Russian border in April 2014, just weeks after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. After the invasion, Ukraine rejected Russia’s industrial standards and opted for Europe’s instead.
Robert Leslie/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

The Biden administration is extending the public health emergency. Here's what that means.

by Samantha Fields
May 17, 2022
The original declaration of January 2020 changed the health care landscape.
COVID tests and vaccines are free of charge as a result of the public health emergency declaration in 2020.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former Chair Ben Bernanke takes long view of Federal Reserve's current challenges

by Kai Ryssdal and Marketplace Staff
May 17, 2022
“I think it's important to look back at history,” said the former leader of the U.S. central bank.
During an interview with Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace," former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke discussed how the Federal Reserve has dealt with inflation in the past as well as its current approach.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
Shelf Life

How looking back at the Fed’s past can help us understand its future

by Ben Bernanke
May 17, 2022
Former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's new book charts a history of “remarkable innovation and change.”
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

