Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke on the inflationary lessons of the past
If the Fed wants success going forward, the ex-central bank leader says it should learn from the past. Plus, how Russia uses industrial standards to create captive markets.
Segments From this episode
What does a strong dollar mean for the U.S. and world economies?
A strong dollar means lower prices for goods from abroad. For countries that import commodities priced in dollars, however, it's bad news.
U.S. coal isn't counting on Europe for a comeback
The coal industry's decline over the last decade has made scaling up tough, even as prices surge.
How industrial standards help explain Russia's economic motives for invading Ukraine
International standards can be tools of globalization. They can also keep other countries locked within an economic orbit.
The Biden administration is extending the public health emergency. Here's what that means.
The original declaration of January 2020 changed the health care landscape.
Former Chair Ben Bernanke takes long view of Federal Reserve's current challenges
“I think it's important to look back at history,” said the former leader of the U.S. central bank.
How looking back at the Fed’s past can help us understand its future
Former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's new book charts a history of “remarkable innovation and change.”
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer