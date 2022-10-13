Forget the headline number! How are you feeling?
Core inflation, measured annually, came in at 6.6% in September. Yet rising prices feel different to different people. Related: Why airfare is sky-high right now.
Segments From this episode
Inflation is a subjective number
How much pain you feel paying your bills depends on what those bills are, and who you are.
Black farmers' lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination
A program to address USDA discrimination against Black farmers was revised after white farmers said it discriminated against them.
Up, up, and away: Airfare ascends 43% in a year
A lot of people want to fly, and airlines have fewer seats to sell.
How female leadership can uplift companies — and why it's so undervalued
Female-led companies tend to outperform those led by men, yet women are a small minority among CEOs and startup founders.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer