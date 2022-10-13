How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Forget the headline number! How are you feeling?
Oct 13, 2022

Forget the headline number! How are you feeling?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Core inflation, measured annually, came in at 6.6% in September. Yet rising prices feel different to different people. Related: Why airfare is sky-high right now.

Segments From this episode

Inflation is a subjective number

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 13, 2022
How much pain you feel paying your bills depends on what those bills are, and who you are.
For some consumers, increased spending at the grocery store is driving their inflation anxiety.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Black farmers' lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination

by Savannah Maher
Oct 13, 2022
A program to address USDA discrimination against Black farmers was revised after white farmers said it discriminated against them.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Up, up, and away: Airfare ascends 43% in a year

by Samantha Fields
Oct 13, 2022
A lot of people want to fly, and airlines have fewer seats to sell.
Increased passenger demand and staffing shortages are partially to blame for the surge in air travel costs.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
How female leadership can uplift companies — and why it's so undervalued

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 13, 2022
Female-led companies tend to outperform those led by men, yet women are a small minority among CEOs and startup founders.
Female-led companies tend to outperform those led by men, but women are underrepresented in upper management.
John Phillips/Getty Images for IPG
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

