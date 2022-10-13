An older worker tries to rediscover his place in a changing media industry

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Dan Lamont worked as a photojournalist for decades, with his work published in magazines and newspapers all across the country. But after taking time off to deal with a health emergency and some personal issues, when he was ready to return to the industry, he found himself shut out. The entire field had changed, leaving Lamont behind. While he’s found work in the film industry, the unstable employment environment leaves him concerned.

“The challenge for people like me, as we get older, we come in with a really solid skill set and years of experience,” Lamont said. “But for a variety of reasons, we don’t have the appeal in the job market that younger, fresher faces do.”

With prices rising and retirement savings in flux due to a volatile stock market, many older workers — like Dan Lamont — are reentering the workforce. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the number of workers age 75 and up will increase by almost 97% between 2021 and 2030.

As an older worker, Lamont said, he’s worried about whether he’ll be able to support himself. “I live in an expensive city — as most people in media have to — and I won’t be able to live here and retire. There’s just no way.”

Until then, Lamont will continue to tell stories, one way or another.

