Food, glorious food!
Unilever is spinning off its ice cream brands — we've got the scoop on why. Plus, a chocolatier in "high production mode" ahead of Easter.
Segments From this episode
Single-family home construction is booming, despite higher mortgage rates
But the boom doesn't seem to be reaching some parts of the country.
Unilever is planning to spin off its ice cream assets
The move, which would see Ben & Jerry's moved to a stand-alone unit, is part of a corporate restructuring.
Is the U.S. food safety system really all that safe?
The Food and Drug Administration oversees about 80% of our food supply, and facility inspections are few and far between.
The success of women's college basketball is more than just Caitlin Clark
There are now a lot more ways to watch and engage with sports. People are seeking out women’s leagues on streaming platforms. Social media hype is attracting new fans. And brands are taking notice, providing the women's league with more resources.
Geothermal energy could be on its way to Chicago’s South Side
The key to building out the low-carbon energy source could be the city’s trademark alleys.
Cooking up a fluffle of chocolate bunnies
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of chocolatier Dean Sweets in Portland, Maine, describes how business is going leading up to the Easter holiday.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer