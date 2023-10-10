Maybe don’t take a stand
Fewer Americans want brands to speak out about current events. Plus, some small businesses are having trouble borrowing enough cash.
With higher interest rates, small businesses and lenders proceed with caution
Only a quarter of small businesses say they're getting the credit they need, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.
Fewer Americans want brands to take a stand on controversial issues
A recent Bentley-Gallup survey says 41% of Americans think businesses should take a public stance on current events. That’s down from 48% just a year ago. What happened?
Inside Smallhold's specialty mushroom supply chain
The Brooklyn-based startup is hoping to alter the future of fungi through a network of urban farms.
Earnings season sparks hopes of upside surprises
Optimism is growing that earnings could top expectations and provide a boost to the stock markets.
Solutions to AI image bias raise their own ethical questions
De-biasing artificial intelligence image generators pose questions around synthetic diversity, historical accuracy.
