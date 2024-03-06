The Federal Reserve’s political independence matters
The Fed is an independent body, but that hasn’t stopped politicians from trying to influence it over the years.
Segments From this episode
How independent are Fed officials from the politicians who appoint them?
Biden has mostly shied away from publicly criticizing the Fed chair, while Trump tweeted about the Fed hundreds of times while in office.
Signs point to a labor market that's cooling, but not cold
Private employers added 140,000 jobs in February and January’s job openings didn’t budge — though they were down from mid-2023.
Macy's isn't facing a retail apocalypse. It's facing a shrinking middle class.
Department stores were created to serve an income group that's declining while the poorer and wealthier cohorts expand.
Junk bonds offer insight into the economy
Right now, the junk bond market suggests the economy is fairly strong.
Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative
Parts of the Upper Midwest and Northeast were especially warm from December through February. These are areas of the country that rely on snow and cold to attract tourists and their dollars to ski resorts, ice rinks and snowmobile trails.
The IRS pilots its free tax-filing program
The new program, called Direct File, has been rolled out in a dozen states. But how does it stack up to private tax-filing software?
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer