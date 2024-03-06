Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Federal Reserve’s political independence matters
Mar 6, 2024

The Federal Reserve’s political independence matters

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Fed is an independent body, but that hasn’t stopped politicians from trying to influence it over the years.

Segments From this episode

How independent are Fed officials from the politicians who appoint them?

by Matt Levin
Mar 6, 2024
Biden has mostly shied away from publicly criticizing the Fed chair, while Trump tweeted about the Fed hundreds of times while in office.
It’s a mistake to think the Federal Reserve is completely immune from politics, says Sarah Binder at George Washington University. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Signs point to a labor market that's cooling, but not cold

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 6, 2024
Private employers added 140,000 jobs in February and January’s job openings didn’t budge — though they were down from mid-2023.
In December and January, the economy added nearly 700,000 new jobs.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Macy's isn't facing a retail apocalypse. It's facing a shrinking middle class.

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 6, 2024
Department stores were created to serve an income group that's declining while the poorer and wealthier cohorts expand.
Macy's is one of the retailers that have downsized in recent years. Gap, Foot Locker and Bed Bath & Beyond have also struggled. 
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Junk bonds offer insight into the economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 6, 2024
Right now, the junk bond market suggests the economy is fairly strong.
Junk bonds come from companies that have a higher debt, giving them a less than stellar credit rating.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Warm winter forces some businesses and events to get creative

by Henry Epp
Mar 6, 2024
Parts of the Upper Midwest and Northeast were especially warm from December through February. These are areas of the country that rely on snow and cold to attract tourists and their dollars to ski resorts, ice rinks and snowmobile trails.
Water sits on the surface of the Millennium Park ice rink during an unusually warm winter day in Chicago last month.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The IRS pilots its free tax-filing program

by Kai Ryssdal , Aleezeh Hasan and Sean McHenry
Mar 6, 2024
The new program, called Direct File, has been rolled out in a dozen states. But how does it stack up to private tax-filing software?
“I give it a solid B,” says Dylan Matthews of Vox about the IRS' free filing software.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 PM PST
16:28
3:59 PM PST
29:54
2:46 PM PST
1:05
8:04 AM PST
8:41
3:04 AM PST
10:00
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching