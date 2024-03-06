It’s tax season, and while many self-filers will likely rely on software like TurboTax, there is now a pilot program for free tax-filing software created by the IRS itself. Rolled out starting in January, the program is available in a dozen states.
“I give it a solid B,” said Dylan Matthews, senior correspondent at Vox. “What it doesn’t have is a lot of features. But if you have a simple tax situation, it can handle it.”
Matthews had a chance to check out the Direct File software. He discussed the program with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, including why it’s taken so long for the IRS to create its own way of filing taxes online.
Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.