It’s tax season, and while many self-filers will likely rely on software like TurboTax, there is now a pilot program for free tax-filing software created by the IRS itself. Rolled out starting in January, the program is available in a dozen states.

“I give it a solid B,” said Dylan Matthews, senior correspondent at Vox. “What it doesn’t have is a lot of features. But if you have a simple tax situation, it can handle it.”

Matthews had a chance to check out the Direct File software. He discussed the program with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, including why it’s taken so long for the IRS to create its own way of filing taxes online.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.