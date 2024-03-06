Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more

The IRS pilots its free tax-filing program

Kai Ryssdal, Aleezeh Hasan, and Sean McHenry Mar 6, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
“I give it a solid B,” says Dylan Matthews of Vox about the IRS' free filing software. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The IRS pilots its free tax-filing program

Kai Ryssdal, Aleezeh Hasan, and Sean McHenry Mar 6, 2024
Heard on:
“I give it a solid B,” says Dylan Matthews of Vox about the IRS' free filing software. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

It’s tax season, and while many self-filers will likely rely on software like TurboTax, there is now a pilot program for free tax-filing software created by the IRS itself. Rolled out starting in January, the program is available in a dozen states.

“I give it a solid B,” said Dylan Matthews, senior correspondent at Vox. “What it doesn’t have is a lot of features. But if you have a simple tax situation, it can handle it.”

Matthews had a chance to check out the Direct File software. He discussed the program with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, including why it’s taken so long for the IRS to create its own way of filing taxes online.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 PM PST
16:28
3:59 PM PST
29:54
2:46 PM PST
1:05
8:04 AM PST
8:41
3:04 AM PST
10:00
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching