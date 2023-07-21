AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Your move, Federal Reserve
Jul 21, 2023

Your move, Federal Reserve

This week was a big one for economic data, but we'll look ahead to what next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting could hold.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about what this week’s retail sales can tell us about consumer spending and what to expect at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

After Russian moves against Ukraine exports, where is the global wheat market headed?

by Lily Jamali
Jul 21, 2023
Wheat prices have soared this week, but market watches say global production may stave off shortages for now.
Ukraine was the world's fifth-largest exporter of wheat before the Russian invasion.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
With existing home inventory low, there are economic incentives to build more

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 21, 2023
But one economist warns it’ll “take decades of building, not just one good year, for the market to come back into a healthy place.”
The number of permits to build new single-family homes rose in June to the highest it's been in 12 months, according to federal data released this week.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Warming climate brings opportunities for cool-weather wineries

by Emily Haavik
Jul 21, 2023
As iconic wine regions get too hot, growers in historically challenging locations may rise in the global economy.
Johannes Aufricht is the third-generation owner of his family business, Winery Aufricht, in southwest Germany.
Emily Haavik for Marketplace
Thanks to fans, the literary legacy of a beloved pony lives on

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 21, 2023
A museum asked the public to pony up funds to buy the ranch in the "Misty of Chincoteague" books. Thousands of readers delivered.
The taxidermied body of Misty the horse in the Museum of Chincoteague Island.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Made Me One Body Music, Bosq, Poolside, Xavier Smith
Autum Sweater Yo La Tengo
Eyes To The Wind The War on Drugs
Red Wine Grapetooth

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

