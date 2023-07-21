Your move, Federal Reserve
This week was a big one for economic data, but we'll look ahead to what next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting could hold.
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams talks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about what this week’s retail sales can tell us about consumer spending and what to expect at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
After Russian moves against Ukraine exports, where is the global wheat market headed?
Wheat prices have soared this week, but market watches say global production may stave off shortages for now.
With existing home inventory low, there are economic incentives to build more
But one economist warns it’ll “take decades of building, not just one good year, for the market to come back into a healthy place.”
Warming climate brings opportunities for cool-weather wineries
As iconic wine regions get too hot, growers in historically challenging locations may rise in the global economy.
Thanks to fans, the literary legacy of a beloved pony lives on
A museum asked the public to pony up funds to buy the ranch in the "Misty of Chincoteague" books. Thousands of readers delivered.
