For most people, the contents of their mailboxes are not too exciting — a lot of bills or junk mail. But one day this summer, Cindy Faith checked her mailbox to find it packed with letters and a note to come to the post office counter for the rest of her mail.

“That’s when I knew this was going to work,” Faith said.

Faith, who is the executive director of the Museum of Chincoteague Island in Virginia, had launched an effort to save the island’s cultural landmark. Beebe Ranch was the inspiration for Marguerite Henry’s beloved “Misty of Chincoteague” novels.

Originally, Clarence and Ida Beebe — who inspired two of the main characters in the “Misty” books — owned over 100 acres on Chincoteague, one of the Virginia Barrier Islands. It’s where the original Misty, a pony born to a wild horse, lived until 1972. But after a few generations, only 10 acres of the ranch are still owned by the family — two of Clarence and Ida’s children, Billy Beebe and Barbara Grey.

“Neither of them are physically or financially in a position where they can just hold on to the ranch,” Faith said. “Barbara is in her 80s, Billy is turning 70. It’s time for them to segue into the next phase of life.”

Rather than sell to developers, Billy and Barbara asked the Museum of Chincoteague Island if it could “pony up” the cash to buy the ranch for $625,000.

“That’s where they just kind of put it out to the public and hoped and prayed,” Faith said.

Letters and donations from fans of the “Misty of Chincoteague” books. “This check is to help the Beebe Ranch and the legacy of Misty, I only wish I could give more at this time,” reads one. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)

A sign outside the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, showing fundraising results to save Beebe Ranch. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)

The museum set up a GoFundMe, and the donations started trickling in. People also sent those heartfelt letters and cards, sometimes holding just $5 to $10. Faith keeps a drawer full of them in her office.

One note reads, “I grew up on the shores of Maine reading all of the ‘Misty’ books and wishing I had my own pony. Today I do, a 16-year-old Chincoteague pony named Ranger, best pony ever.”

Between those, the online donations and some large grants, the museum raised enough money in just a few months to move ahead with the sale. By the day of closing, Faith estimated that more than 5,000 people had contributed to the effort.

Barbara Grey and Billy Beebe, the siblings selling the ranch, say the museum was the best possible buyer for their family’s legacy.

Barbara Gray, seated in a wheelchair in front of her brother, Billy Beebe, as the two go over paperwork for the sale of Beebe Ranch. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)

“Our mother would be proud of us,” Billy said. “Glad she didn’t sell it because Daddy wanted to buy more racehorses.”

Billy already works with the museum to do short tours for Misty fans. He also has his own house next door to the ranch, where he’ll continue to care for Misty’s pony descendants: Angel, Drizzle and Pearl.

Meanwhile, this weekend, the mounted firefighters known as the Saltwater Cowboys will start rounding up the famous Chincoteague ponies ahead of their annual swim from Assateague Island across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island. Thousands more visitors will have a chance to see Misty’s descendants and the ranch, which will eventually be folded into the museum experience.

“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams meets some of Misty’s descendants. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)