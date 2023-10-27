Examining health care inflation
The September PCE shows costs related to nursing homes, hospitals and medication were major contributors to inflation. Plus, driverless cars get stuck at a red light.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about why U.S. GDP is booming compared to the rest of the world, what this week’s data might signal about the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision, and what the government deficit means for the economy.
Corporate debt is getting more expensive. That's not necessarily a problem.
Both government and corporate bond yields have been climbing. For many companies, though, higher revenue more than covers the cost.
Progress toward a driverless future hits the brakes
GM's Cruise taxis were banned from California roads after the state said the driverless car company misrepresented safety data.
Health care costs were a main driver of inflation in September
Rising costs for prescriptions and hospital services were felt in latest PCE report, though health inflation has been mild in the past year.
What haunts the haunted house industry?
Scarce labor and supply chain snarls, for two.
