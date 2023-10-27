Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

ABOUT SHOW
Examining health care inflation
Oct 27, 2023

Examining health care inflation

SDI Productions
The September PCE shows costs related to nursing homes, hospitals and medication were major contributors to inflation. Plus, driverless cars get stuck at a red light.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson at ADP and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about why U.S. GDP is booming compared to the rest of the world, what this week’s data might signal about the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision, and what the government deficit means for the economy.

Corporate debt is getting more expensive. That's not necessarily a problem.

by Justin Ho
Oct 27, 2023
Both government and corporate bond yields have been climbing. For many companies, though, higher revenue more than covers the cost.
A lot of companies sold bonds to investors a few years ago, when interest rates were low.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Progress toward a driverless future hits the brakes

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 27, 2023
GM's Cruise taxis were banned from California roads after the state said the driverless car company misrepresented safety data.
A recent incident involving a San Francisco pedestrian and a Cruise autonomous vehicle has officials questioning the safety of driverless technology. Above, the interior of a self-driving car owned by Waymo, an Alphabet subsidiary.
AFP TV/AFP via Getty Images
Health care costs were a main driver of inflation in September

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 27, 2023
Rising costs for prescriptions and hospital services were felt in latest PCE report, though health inflation has been mild in the past year.
By the end of the decade, health care is expected to account for about a fifth of the U.S. economy.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
What haunts the haunted house industry?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 27, 2023
Scarce labor and supply chain snarls, for two.
DNY59/Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Far to Go J Dilla
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be
Can't Be Too Hard on Myself It's Butter
Thriller Michael Jackson

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Progress toward a driverless future hits the brakes
Progress toward a driverless future hits the brakes
Health care costs were a main driver of inflation in September
Health care costs were a main driver of inflation in September
