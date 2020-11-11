Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

ABOUT SHOW
Eight months in, hospitals are struggling with staffing
Nov 11, 2020

Eight months in, hospitals are struggling with staffing

On today's show: As COVID-19 surges again across the U.S., hospitals are having trouble finding enough staff. Later, we check in on two small businesses to see how they're faring in the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

The presidential election is over. What does that mean for the economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 11, 2020
Wendy Edelberg of the Hamilton Project is feeling better after the election, but says the state of the economy is still "panic-inducing."
President-elect Joe Biden yesterday at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Apple is making its own computer chips

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 11, 2020
The company is following in the footsteps of its success with the iPhone.
Apple is ending ties with Intel and will start using its own computer chips in its products.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Paycheck Protection Program loans have been a lifeline — for some businesses

by Justin Ho
Nov 11, 2020
Two PPP recipients discuss their relief loans and the challenges of staying open through the pandemic.
PPP loans helped keep some businesses afloat, but restaurants and bars are still struggling — especially as COVID-19 cases rise.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Baseball card collecting during pandemic hits prices out of the park

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 11, 2020
Nostalgia, art and investment potential have led to an increase in the sports card market, one expert says.
A boy looks at a display of baseball cards at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in 2018.
Hunter Martin/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Outer Sunset Tycho
Chosen Blood Orange
Posed To Be feat. Chali 2na, Mixmaster Wolf & DJ Dusk (R.I.P.) - 12'' Breakestra
Occasional Magic Yppah
Cypress Tycho

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
