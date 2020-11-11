Nov 11, 2020
Eight months in, hospitals are struggling with staffing
On today's show: As COVID-19 surges again across the U.S., hospitals are having trouble finding enough staff. Later, we check in on two small businesses to see how they're faring in the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
The presidential election is over. What does that mean for the economy?
Wendy Edelberg of the Hamilton Project is feeling better after the election, but says the state of the economy is still "panic-inducing."
Apple is making its own computer chips
The company is following in the footsteps of its success with the iPhone.
Paycheck Protection Program loans have been a lifeline — for some businesses
Two PPP recipients discuss their relief loans and the challenges of staying open through the pandemic.
Baseball card collecting during pandemic hits prices out of the park
Nostalgia, art and investment potential have led to an increase in the sports card market, one expert says.
Music from the episode
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Outer Sunset Tycho
Chosen Blood Orange
Occasional Magic Yppah
Cypress Tycho
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer