Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Do you advertise en Español?
Sep 20, 2023

Do you advertise en Español?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
"Spanglish" ads are becoming more common in the U.S. Plus, how companies name AI software, and what legally counts as false advertising.

Segments From this episode

Why didn't the Fed raise rates this time?

by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Sarah Leeson

We hear from experts about why the Federal Reserve didn’t bring interest rates up — and why it might before the end of 2023.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 20, 2023
That could mean that holiday hiring will be slower this season, says Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Retailers are still figuring out how to staff warehouses and stores as consumers switch between shopping in person and online and using curbside pickup, says analyst Jessica Ramírez.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the U.S. isn’t concerned that Japan might act to prop up its currency

by Justin Ho
Sep 20, 2023
The U.S. isn’t usually thrilled when a country intervenes in its own currency. But boosting the yen is likely to help Japan’s economy, which could help the U.S. in turn.
If the yen jumps around too much, anyone that wants to trade with Japan might hold off.
gaffera/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How to name your AI so humans will like it

by Matt Levin
Sep 20, 2023
A human name, like Anthropic's "Claude"? A helpful assistant, like Microsoft's "Copilot"? Nailing the right name for generative AI is a tricky branding exercise.
Human contestants compete against IBM's AI computer, Watson, in a game of Jeopardy! IBM's team also considered naming the computer Sherlock.
Ben Hider/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Brands are using Spanglish to reach a new generation of Latino consumers

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 20, 2023
About two thirds of the 64 million Latinos in the U.S. speak “Spanglish” a mix of English and Spanish, according to a new report out today by the Pew Research Center. Advertisers are paying close attention.
Marketing experts recommend different amounts of Spanish and English for ads targeted at different age groups.
Rob Kim/GC Images via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Did Burger King tell a whopper? Why false advertising suits are on the rise

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Sep 20, 2023
Rebecca Tushnet of Harvard Law School explains the incentive behind companies making vague promises to consumers.
A class-action lawsuit accuses Burger King of falsely advertising the size of its Whopper.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

bloodline Ariana Grande
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
Jealousy Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
Wake Up, Get up, Get Out There Lyn
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Bad Liar Selena Gomez
September Mista Sinista

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:54 PM PDT
16:04
4:23 PM PDT
27:18
2:00 PM PDT
1:05
7:51 AM PDT
10:11
3:12 AM PDT
4:53
3:00 AM PDT
20:12
Sep 19, 2023
27:00
Which student loan relief plan makes the most sense for you?
Which student loan relief plan makes the most sense for you?
Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back
Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
Shelf Life
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
How to name your AI so humans will like it
How to name your AI so humans will like it