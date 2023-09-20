Do you advertise en Español?
"Spanglish" ads are becoming more common in the U.S. Plus, how companies name AI software, and what legally counts as false advertising.
Segments From this episode
Why didn't the Fed raise rates this time?
We hear from experts about why the Federal Reserve didn’t bring interest rates up — and why it might before the end of 2023.
Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back
That could mean that holiday hiring will be slower this season, says Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Why the U.S. isn’t concerned that Japan might act to prop up its currency
The U.S. isn’t usually thrilled when a country intervenes in its own currency. But boosting the yen is likely to help Japan’s economy, which could help the U.S. in turn.
How to name your AI so humans will like it
A human name, like Anthropic's "Claude"? A helpful assistant, like Microsoft's "Copilot"? Nailing the right name for generative AI is a tricky branding exercise.
Brands are using Spanglish to reach a new generation of Latino consumers
About two thirds of the 64 million Latinos in the U.S. speak “Spanglish” a mix of English and Spanish, according to a new report out today by the Pew Research Center. Advertisers are paying close attention.
Did Burger King tell a whopper? Why false advertising suits are on the rise
Rebecca Tushnet of Harvard Law School explains the incentive behind companies making vague promises to consumers.
