Oct 7, 2020
Delays on COVID-19 relief could do lasting damage
Plus: holiday shopping in a pandemic, how your grocery stores work and why bad teeth can hold back your career.
Segments From this episode
Fears grow as prospects for financial relief recede
With more federal relief in doubt and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Americans are struggling to get by.
How one Black tattoo artist is breaking stereotypes
Debbi Snax, a tattoo artist in Atlanta, describes her work as Black representation of traditional art.
How innovations in cardboard and canning led to the rise of modern grocery stores
In this book excerpt, author Benjamin Lorr explains how cardboard boxes, cardstock and tin cans led to a revolution in consumer products.
Music from the episode
See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Awake Tycho
Black Sands Bonobo
The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer