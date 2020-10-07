Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Delays on COVID-19 relief could do lasting damage
Oct 7, 2020

Delays on COVID-19 relief could do lasting damage

Plus: holiday shopping in a pandemic, how your grocery stores work and why bad teeth can hold back your career.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Fears grow as prospects for financial relief recede

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 7, 2020
With more federal relief in doubt and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Americans are struggling to get by.
Protesters demand more economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic in Time Square in August.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How one Black tattoo artist is breaking stereotypes

by Alli Fam
Oct 7, 2020
Debbi Snax, a tattoo artist in Atlanta, describes her work as Black representation of traditional art.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

How innovations in cardboard and canning led to the rise of modern grocery stores

by Benjamin Lorr
Oct 7, 2020
In this book excerpt, author Benjamin Lorr explains how cardboard boxes, cardstock and tin cans led to a revolution in consumer products.
In this excerpt from his new book, "The Secret Life of Groceries: The Modern Miracle of the American Supermarket," author Benjamin Lorr writes that innovations in canning and cardboard technology made modern grocery stores possible.
Keystone View/FPG/Getty Images
Music from the episode

See You Leave RJD2, STS, Khari Mateen
Awake Tycho
Black Sands Bonobo
The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
