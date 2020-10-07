President Trump’s messages in tweets and signals over the last 24 hours have gone back and forth on whether he supports another coronavirus relief plan.

Relief from Congress would help boost the economy and help American households and the unemployed, small businesses and giant airlines and state and local governments.

Proposals have ranged from $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called Tuesday for erring on the side of spending more rather than less to keep the recovery going.

But there may be none — at least until after Election Day. What does that mean for the economy?

Back in March, Washington sent $3 trillion coursing through the economy’s veins.

One of the biggest infusions was $600-a-week in extra unemployment payments to more than 20 million jobless Americans. That expired in mid-summer, and the amount of cash going out to laid-off workers cratered, according to Jay Shambaugh, an economist at George Washington University.

“It fell from $110 [billion] in July to $34 billion in September,” he said. “So there’s this massive drop-off to the economy and also to the most vulnerable households.”

Those $1,200 relief checks from the spring have been spent. With most of the federal pandemic relief now gone, “we’ve seen a slowing of retail sales and personal spending,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting company RSM.

A quarter of small businesses have closed, he said. Brusuelas predicts without more federal support — including lending to small businesses — more will fail.

And state and local governments can’t keep teachers and other essential workers on the payroll, said Michael Graetz, professor emeritus at Columbia Law School.

“Loss of civil service jobs will disproportionately affect minorities, because they’ve been hired into those jobs,” he said.

“OK, let’s say we don’t have a stimulus package, the economy gets pretty severely damaged in the short term — probably four or five years to get back to full employment,” said Dan North, chief economist at credit insurer Euler Hermes North America.

The burden is falling to families, that are running out of time and money, Graetz said.

“People are facing evictions, difficulty paying for food and lodging. This is a desperate situation,” he said.

One that the chaos in Washington isn’t making any better.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on more pandemic relief aid from the federal government? President Donald Trump first tweeted that he’s cutting off negotiations on big pandemic relief funding until after the election. Then, later the same day, he called for piecemeal stimulus, including $1,200 pandemic checks for families to be signed by the president and arrive before election day. So, some whiplash here. Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, said, “the president is always negotiating. I mean, he’s just trying to make a deal. That’s the only way I can explain this.” Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse