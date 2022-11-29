COVID vaccine conundrums
Pediatricians worry about the burden of upfront COVID vaccine costs as federal funds dwindle. Plus, why incessant PR email blasts don't really work.
Segments From this episode
Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.
September data shows they were still higher than a year earlier, though.
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics
Large companies like Meta and Spotify have said Apple demands too big a share of revenue for selling in the App Store.
PR emails are a given in the publicity business, but do they really work?
Slate writer Dan Kois said "yes" to most of the publicity emails he got in a single day. In return, he got a firsthand look at how the publicity business works.
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California
The ramifications of what union leaders call the largest strike in U.S. higher ed history will likely reach far beyond California.
Pediatricians brace for the end of federal COVID-19 vaccine funding
Once funding for COVID vaccines run out, doctors will have to pay upfront for the doses — and hope that they make their money back.
When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"
Sharing a home with a nonromantic adult can come with big benefits, in addition to the break in rent.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer