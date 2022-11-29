How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

COVID vaccine conundrums
Nov 29, 2022

COVID vaccine conundrums

Download
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Pediatricians worry about the burden of upfront COVID vaccine costs as federal funds dwindle. Plus, why incessant PR email blasts don't really work.

Segments From this episode

Home prices are falling. That's good news for the Fed's fight against inflation.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 29, 2022
September data shows they were still higher than a year earlier, though.
National home prices dropped 1% in September from the previous month — in tune with the Federal Reserve's hopes.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Elon Musk joins a long line of Apple App Store critics

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 29, 2022
Large companies like Meta and Spotify have said Apple demands too big a share of revenue for selling in the App Store.
The App Store generates more than double the amount of money Google Play makes, in part because Americans favor iPhones over Android.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
PR emails are a given in the publicity business, but do they really work?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 29, 2022
Slate writer Dan Kois said "yes" to most of the publicity emails he got in a single day. In return, he got a firsthand look at how the publicity business works.
"I get a lot of PR emails every day," said Slate writer Dan Kois. "You know, over 100 just sort of roll in."
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
12,000 striking academic workers reach tentative agreement with University of California

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 29, 2022
The ramifications of what union leaders call the largest strike in U.S. higher ed history will likely reach far beyond California.
Unionized academic workers and supporters marched at the UCLA campus Nov. 15.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Pediatricians brace for the end of federal COVID-19 vaccine funding

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 29, 2022
Once funding for COVID vaccines run out, doctors will have to pay upfront for the doses — and hope that they make their money back.
Pediatricians will have to pay for COVID vaccines after federal funding runs out — and that has many of them worried.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

When solo homeownership is not in the budget, some friends "double up"

by Sarah Leeson
Nov 29, 2022
Sharing a home with a nonromantic adult can come with big benefits, in addition to the break in rent.
Co-habitation, or "doubling up," is a living solution for adults who can't afford homeownership on their own.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

