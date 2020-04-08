As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 8, 2020
COVID-19 is not “the great equalizer”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, converting hotels into homeless shelters, when recession turns into depression and our new embrace of processed food.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
To house the homeless, agencies turn to vacant hotels
Homeless people are much more likely to contract COVID-19 — and to die from it — than the general population.
COVID-19
Global trade in goods could fall by as much as 32% this year
Even a smaller decline is likely to have a knock-on effect.
COVID-19
During lockdown, packaged comfort foods are back
Consumers are seeking comfort and convenience in their foods as they endure lock downs.
For steel business, pandemic poses new kind of uncertainty
The coronavirus makes planning and logistics even more difficult for industry coming off trade war with China.
COVID-19
Jobless Brits urged to 'pick for Britain' as COVID-19 blocks foreign farmworkers
Students and the unemployed are asked to help harvest crops that could go to waste.
Music from the episode
Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound Richard Houghten
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Cypress Tycho
Notion Tash Sultana
Eyes To The Wind The War On Drugs
Tidal Waves The Shacks
Day Is Done John Prine
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer