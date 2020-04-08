COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

COVID-19 is not “the great equalizer”
Apr 8, 2020

Plus, converting hotels into homeless shelters, when recession turns into depression and our new embrace of processed food.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

To house the homeless, agencies turn to vacant hotels

by Amy Scott
Apr 8, 2020
Homeless people are much more likely to contract COVID-19 — and to die from it — than the general population.
Congress has set aside $4 billion for homeless assistance during COVID-19. Above, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic speaks with homeless people about the coronavirus in San Francisco, California on March 17.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Global trade in goods could fall by as much as 32% this year

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 8, 2020
Even a smaller decline is likely to have a knock-on effect.
WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said the amount by which goods being shipped will fall is "ugly".
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

During lockdown, packaged comfort foods are back

by Nova Safo
Apr 8, 2020
Consumers are seeking comfort and convenience in their foods as they endure lock downs.
Craving something salty and familiar during the pandemic? You're not alone.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
For steel business, pandemic poses new kind of uncertainty

by Kai Ryssdal , Alli Fam and Andie Corban
Apr 8, 2020
The coronavirus makes planning and logistics even more difficult for industry coming off trade war with China.
Keystone/Getty Images
COVID-19

Jobless Brits urged to 'pick for Britain' as COVID-19 blocks foreign farmworkers

by Stephen Beard
Apr 8, 2020
Students and the unemployed are asked to help harvest crops that could go to waste.
Dig For Victory, Allotments at Dulwich.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound Richard Houghten
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Cypress Tycho
Notion Tash Sultana
Eyes To The Wind The War On Drugs
Tidal Waves The Shacks
Day Is Done John Prine

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

