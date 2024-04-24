Clock starts on TikTok ban
Biden’s move to ban TikTok echoes a long history in the U.S. of limiting foreign ownership of communications companies. Plus, New England’s free college frenzy.
Worry about foreign ownership of telecom companies has a long history in the U.S.
It's part of an overall mistrust of foreign influence with deep roots in American history.
Boeing failures are a case study of America's manufacturing "dark age"
A century ago, U.S manufacturers were run by engineers. Now leadership suites are distant from factory floors, says journalist Jerry Useem.
Bidding war for rights to air NBA’s 2025 season is officially on
Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Netflix want to expand their live sports offerings. The deal can be worth tens of billions of dollars.
Free community college programs increase enrollment – and strain staff
Free tuition programs in two New England states have brought thousands of new students into community college classrooms. But they're also straining some schools' faculty and financial aid staff.
New federal rule on minimum staffing for nursing homes takes effect
Until now, the only staffing rule for nursing homes has been that they have “sufficient” staff, without specifying what that means.
Beyond farmers markets: New stores in Wyoming expand the reach of local foods
The Wyoming Food Freedom Act lets producers sell foods without licenses as long as the consumer is informed about the source of the product.
