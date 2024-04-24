Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Clock starts on TikTok ban
Apr 24, 2024

Clock starts on TikTok ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Biden’s move to ban TikTok echoes a long history in the U.S. of limiting foreign ownership of communications companies. Plus, New England’s free college frenzy.

Segments From this episode

Worry about foreign ownership of telecom companies has a long history in the U.S.

by Henry Epp
Apr 24, 2024
It's part of an overall mistrust of foreign influence with deep roots in American history.
The founders were concerned countries would try to meddle in the U.S., so they passed measures like the Emoluments Clause which prohibits office holders from taking gifts from foreign officials.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Boeing failures are a case study of America's manufacturing "dark age"

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Apr 24, 2024
A century ago, U.S manufacturers were run by engineers. Now leadership suites are distant from factory floors, says journalist Jerry Useem.
Jerry Useem attributes much of America's loss of manufacturing excellence to the replacement of engineers by financial managers in corporate leadership.
Juliette Michel/AFP via Getty Images
Bidding war for rights to air NBA’s 2025 season is officially on

by Savannah Maher
Apr 24, 2024
Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Netflix want to expand their live sports offerings. The deal can be worth tens of billions of dollars.
Legacy media companies will compete with streamers like Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Netflix, who are eager to expand their live sports offerings.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Free community college programs increase enrollment – and strain staff

by Carrie Jung
Apr 24, 2024
Free tuition programs in two New England states have brought thousands of new students into community college classrooms. But they're also straining some schools' faculty and financial aid staff.
Fernando Garcia-Rodriguez, assistant director of Mount Wachusett Community College Educational Opportunity Center, and Cassie Peltola, a community outreach counselor, look at a FAFSA online application form.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
New federal rule on minimum staffing for nursing homes takes effect

by Samantha Fields
Apr 24, 2024
Until now, the only staffing rule for nursing homes has been that they have “sufficient” staff, without specifying what that means.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is putting $75 million toward getting more nurses to work in nursing homes.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Beyond farmers markets: New stores in Wyoming expand the reach of local foods

by Hannah Habermann
Apr 24, 2024
The Wyoming Food Freedom Act lets producers sell foods without licenses as long as the consumer is informed about the source of the product.
Lander rancher Anna Smedts with her two pigs on her farm outside of town.
Hannah Habermann/Wyoming Public Media
Music from the episode

"Deep" East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
"Hands of Time" Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
"Chevalier Bulltoe" Totorro
"Someone Great" LCD Soundsystem
"In Your Light" Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

