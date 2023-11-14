Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Climate change could heat up long-term inflation
Nov 14, 2023

Climate change could heat up long-term inflation

Nodar Chernischev/Getty Images
That's according to a new study from the federal government. Plus, Americans are walking less since the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Airfares are down 13% over the past year, but they may be headed back up soon

by Samantha Fields
Nov 14, 2023
Fuel costs are down but may rise again soon.
Travel demand has leveled out since last summer's spike of "revenge travel." That’s forcing airlines to compete more for customers again.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 14, 2023
The company hopes to win a piece of the nearly $85 billion global sports betting market, now dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel.
ESPN Bet will be able to offer something other betting apps can't: media content from ESPN. But that doesn't ensure success.
Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Climate change effects likely to include long-term inflation

by Henry Epp
Nov 14, 2023
The fifth National Climate Assessment says climate change will continue to nudge household spending higher in many categories — including health, food and home repair.
In June, smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted over New York City and obscured the Manhattan skyline. Increased air pollution could lead to higher health care costs.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
Fewer Americans are walking these days. What gives?

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 14, 2023
Linda Poon, staff writer at Bloomberg CityLab, talks about her reporting on why walking trips have declined since the start of the pandemic.
The U.S. "has generally not had a great walking track record compared to other countries. Cities here are generally built around cars," said Linda Poon, staff writer at Bloomberg CityLab.
Joe Raedle/Getty Image
Denver travel agent says travelers are budgeting for big trips further in advance

by Richard Cunningham

Sarah Fazendin, founder of Videre Travel, says her clients are budgeting for “big bucket list trips” years into the future.

Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Diving Women Japanese Breakfast
Respiration Black Star, Common
September Mista Sinista

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

