Climate change could heat up long-term inflation
That's according to a new study from the federal government. Plus, Americans are walking less since the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Airfares are down 13% over the past year, but they may be headed back up soon
Fuel costs are down but may rise again soon.
ESPN enters the competitive world of online sports gambling
The company hopes to win a piece of the nearly $85 billion global sports betting market, now dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel.
Climate change effects likely to include long-term inflation
The fifth National Climate Assessment says climate change will continue to nudge household spending higher in many categories — including health, food and home repair.
Fewer Americans are walking these days. What gives?
Linda Poon, staff writer at Bloomberg CityLab, talks about her reporting on why walking trips have declined since the start of the pandemic.
Denver travel agent says travelers are budgeting for big trips further in advance
Sarah Fazendin, founder of Videre Travel, says her clients are budgeting for “big bucket list trips” years into the future.
