Jun 26, 2020
Black Americans are far more likely to be denied a mortgage
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Facebook's about-face on ads and Texas' influx of Californians.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Black applicants are more likely to be denied mortgages, study finds
And that's one reason for the persistent homeownership gap.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
People still leaving California for Texas despite COVID-19 surge
The reasons for relocation include the lower cost of living, bigger houses for less money and more conservative politics.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
More advertisers are joining the Facebook boycott
A number of civil rights groups are calling on companies to press pause on Facebook and Instagram advertising.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Consumer spending rises — for now
An 8% uptick in May follows a 20% drop over March and April. That's the good news. There are plenty of potential economic blows on the horizon.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Blow Beyoncé
C.R.E.A.M. Wu-Tang Clan
Drive Incubus
Pick Up Bonobo
1 Thing Amerie
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer