Black Americans are far more likely to be denied a mortgage
Jun 26, 2020

Black Americans are far more likely to be denied a mortgage

Plus: Facebook's about-face on ads and Texas' influx of Californians.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Black applicants are more likely to be denied mortgages, study finds

by Amy Scott
Jun 26, 2020
And that's one reason for the persistent homeownership gap.
A house for sale in Seattle. Black homeownership rose slightly in 2019, but mortgage denial rates were still much higher — 16% for Black applicants compared to 7% for white borrowers.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin
People still leaving California for Texas despite COVID-19 surge

by Andy Uhler
Jun 26, 2020
The reasons for relocation include the lower cost of living, bigger houses for less money and more conservative politics.
Demonstrators call for the reopening of Texas at the state Capitol in April. Politics is one reason some Californians relocate to Texas.
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
More advertisers are joining the Facebook boycott

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 26, 2020
A number of civil rights groups are calling on companies to press pause on Facebook and Instagram advertising.
The list of companies boycotting Facebook by pulling their ads continues to grow. Above, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at a conference in 2018.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Consumer spending rises — for now

by Justin Ho
Jun 26, 2020
An 8% uptick in May follows a 20% drop over March and April. That's the good news. There are plenty of potential economic blows on the horizon.
Consumer spending in the United States shot up a record 8.2% in May, but it doesn't mean recovery is on the way.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Blow Beyoncé
C.R.E.A.M. Wu-Tang Clan
Drive Incubus
Pick Up Bonobo
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer