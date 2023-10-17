As COVID vigilance dwindles, medical companies ail
Producers of vaccines, diagnostic tests and protective gear are losing revenue as COVID concern ebbs. Plus, why fewer people in China are getting married.
Did retail sales grow because we bought more stuff, or did the stuff get more expensive?
The way the Census Bureau calculates its retail sales data wasn't an issue until prices started rising a couple years back.
COVID-19 economy wanes along with pandemic's urgency
Makers of vaccines, tests and even protective gear are struggling to adjust to slackening demand.
A new book follows one meal from seed to serving
"The Dish" by Andrew Friedman shows just how many steps the phrase "farm to table" skips.
Census data shows state-by-state differences in people working from home
Overall, remote work has declined since 2021. Though they share a border, Colorado and Wyoming have the highest and lowest shares.
In China, marriage numbers have fallen, but those who choose to marry have their reasons
People get married for love, traditional cultural beliefs and to have a social safety net.
