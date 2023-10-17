Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

As COVID vigilance dwindles, medical companies ail
Oct 17, 2023

As COVID vigilance dwindles, medical companies ail

David Ryder/Getty Images
Producers of vaccines, diagnostic tests and protective gear are losing revenue as COVID concern ebbs. Plus, why fewer people in China are getting married.

Did retail sales grow because we bought more stuff, or did the stuff get more expensive?

by Justin Ho
Oct 17, 2023
The way the Census Bureau calculates its retail sales data wasn't an issue until prices started rising a couple years back.
Grocery store spending rose 0.4% in September, according to the Census Bureau.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 economy wanes along with pandemic's urgency

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 17, 2023
Makers of vaccines, tests and even protective gear are struggling to adjust to slackening demand.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which supplied key products in the battle against the coronavirus, has seen a dramatic reversal of fortune.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A new book follows one meal from seed to serving

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 17, 2023
"The Dish" by Andrew Friedman shows just how many steps the phrase "farm to table" skips.
From farmers to dishwashers, every part of the food chain of one meal is examined in the book.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Census data shows state-by-state differences in people working from home

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 17, 2023
Overall, remote work has declined since 2021. Though they share a border, Colorado and Wyoming have the highest and lowest shares.
Colorado has the highest proportion of households with a remote worker. The state's natural beauty has attracted people with remote-friendly jobs.
George Rose/Getty Images
In China, marriage numbers have fallen, but those who choose to marry have their reasons

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 17, 2023
People get married for love, traditional cultural beliefs and to have a social safety net.
A couple takes wedding photos in a Shanghai park.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Planet Telex Radiohead
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Mean Green Snarky Puppy
Flowers The Deli
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Chartreuse Capital Cities

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

