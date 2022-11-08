How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are Big Tech layoffs an economic bellwether?
Nov 7, 2022

Are Big Tech layoffs an economic bellwether?

David Odisho/Getty Images
Layoffs at Twitter, Lyft and Stripe may be an indicator for other industries. Plus, a look at Chinese exports and school board race spending.

Segments From this episode

For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 7, 2022
Jobs losses at Meta and others could be an indicator of wider cuts in other industries.
Meta is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of employees this week, joining several other big companies in big layoffs.
Fabric Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
China's exports slip in a sign of a slowing global economy. U.S. firms could feel the pinch.

by Justin Ho
Nov 7, 2022
The export sector has been propping up its economy through COVID and a housing crisis.
A warehouse in China. The government said its exports fell 0.3% in October year over year.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 7, 2022
Traditionally, school board candidates spend $1,000 or less. But one political action committee is spending about 20 times that per race.
Above, a volunteer of Moms for Liberty attends a school board campaign event in Florida. The conservative group spent $50,000 on races in the state, according to the group's co-founder.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images
Tough housing market is pushing this lumber business to diversify

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Nov 7, 2022
Sawmill Timberdoodle Farm has been investing in new equipment and looking into providing services along with its products, its co-owner says.
"Our business is pretty linked to new housing starts at the moment. And that hasn't been as robust as it has in the last two years," says Katrina Amaral, co-owner of Timberdoodle Farm. Above, a retail lumber outlet in California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake

by Savannah Maher
Nov 7, 2022
The Indian Child Welfare Act sought to address a history of cultural dispossession. Now, it's being threatened by a Supreme Court case.
Clarisse Harris, a foster parent to Native children, was raised before the passage of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Now, the ICWA — which helped facilitate those placements — is in legal peril. 
Photo illustration: Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace. Photos: Getty Images, Clarisse Harris
Florida cultural institutions are recovering from Hurricane Ian alongside homes and businesses

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 7, 2022
Damage along Florida's southwest coast includes museums and theaters that plan to rebuild.
The Venice Theatre suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's winds and heavy rain, leaving collapsed walls and flooding in the main stage area at the rear of the building, which was built in 1926.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
