Are Big Tech layoffs an economic bellwether?
Layoffs at Twitter, Lyft and Stripe may be an indicator for other industries. Plus, a look at Chinese exports and school board race spending.
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
Jobs losses at Meta and others could be an indicator of wider cuts in other industries.
China's exports slip in a sign of a slowing global economy. U.S. firms could feel the pinch.
The export sector has been propping up its economy through COVID and a housing crisis.
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races
Traditionally, school board candidates spend $1,000 or less. But one political action committee is spending about 20 times that per race.
Tough housing market is pushing this lumber business to diversify
Sawmill Timberdoodle Farm has been investing in new equipment and looking into providing services along with its products, its co-owner says.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake
The Indian Child Welfare Act sought to address a history of cultural dispossession. Now, it's being threatened by a Supreme Court case.
Florida cultural institutions are recovering from Hurricane Ian alongside homes and businesses
Damage along Florida's southwest coast includes museums and theaters that plan to rebuild.
