Americans are giving the economy mixed reviews
Oct 30, 2023

Americans are giving the economy mixed reviews

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Stress about the economy has inched up since last year — but so has optimism. Plus, United Parcel Service is working to improve package return logistics.

Segments From this episode

Why are Americans' views on the economy so mixed?

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 30, 2023
In one poll, 44% of respondents say they’re stressed about the economy. Meanwhile, 34% say they’re optimistic.
Change is hard. And it’s not fun, even if your raise does cover how much extra you’re spending at the grocery store. 
Mario Tama/Getty Images
How much are employers paying for labor? That's where the ECI comes in.

by Sean McHenry
Oct 30, 2023
The employment cost index, a favorite Federal Reserve data point, captures the cost of employing people, including benefits.
The employment cost index doesn't just calculate wages. It also factors in how much employers spend on benefits.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Biden signs wide-ranging executive order on AI safeguards and regulations

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 30, 2023
This executive order attempts to set new standards for how we develop, test, and use AI — in government as well as within private industry.
President Biden's recent executive order about artificial intelligence contains orders for government agencies and suggestions for the private sector.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A Warmer World

We can charge phones wirelessly. What about electric vehicles?

by Henry Epp
Oct 30, 2023
Boosters of the technology say it could reduce the size — and cost — of EV batteries.
While current EVs require charging stations, proponents of wireless charging say the technology could reduce the size — and cost — of EV batteries.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

