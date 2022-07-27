America is out of office
Time off for vacation or illness is up from last summer, and impacting productivity. Plus, today's inflation ads vs. those from the 1970s.
Segments From this episode
"These are not normal times"
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by three-quarters of a point. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal unpacks the news from today’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Between COVID and pent-up vacation demand, absent workers have businesses scrambling
Hire more workers or do less business — the options aren't great.
Ad spending slowdown hits tech and social media firms, but not equally
While ad revenue growth is slowing down, experts don't see a decline coming.
How advertisers approached inflation in the 1970s, and how they approach it today
When inflation raged decades ago, some marketers saw it as an opportunity. Now, the money-saving pitch is more subtle.
Buyers and sellers are feeling a shift in the housing market
In some markets, sellers can no longer bet on multiple offers and quick deals, and buyers can afford to be pickier.
For farmers, it's not just today's inflation that matters. It's next year's too.
"We're wondering what this next crop year brings," said Brian Duncan. "But farmers are price takers, and that puts us in a really tough spot."
Music from the episode
Rififif Rococo Chris Joss
Scenic Drive Poolside
It's Only (feat Zyra) Odesza
Lovely You Monster Rally
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Flowers The Deli
Bus In These Streets Thundercat
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer