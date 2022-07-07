All eyes on the jobs report
A Federal Reserve official says the labor market is strong enough to handle additional interest rate hikes. But staffing agencies say demand appears to be cooling.
Let's define a "recession," shall we?
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal takes a look at how the definition of a recession has changed over the years and what determines a recession now.
The labor market is strong enough to take more rate increases, Federal Reserve official says
The economy is not where it needs to be on inflation, says Mary Daly, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Hot jobs market is showing some cool spots, staffing agencies say
There are still almost two jobs open for every person looking for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week.
A hurricane destroyed farmworker housing. A nonprofit’s rebuilding something better.
Hurricane Irma damaged or destroyed already dilapidated trailer homes in Immokalee, Florida, in 2017. An effort to build permanent affordable housing is now getting off the ground.
Do coupons have a place in the digital economy?
Food inflation should make consumers eager for discounts. But the couponing tradition isn't keeping up with changing times.
