All eyes on the jobs report
Jul 7, 2022

All eyes on the jobs report

A Federal Reserve official says the labor market is strong enough to handle additional interest rate hikes. But staffing agencies say demand appears to be cooling.

Let's define a "recession," shall we?

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal takes a look at how the definition of a recession has changed over the years and what determines a recession now.
The labor market is strong enough to take more rate increases, Federal Reserve official says

by Lily Jamali
Jul 7, 2022
The economy is not where it needs to be on inflation, says Mary Daly, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Mary Daly, president and CEO of the San Francisco Fed, says that as we raise interest rates, she expects job vacancies to decrease.
Courtesy Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Hot jobs market is showing some cool spots, staffing agencies say

by Samantha Fields
Jul 7, 2022
There are still almost two jobs open for every person looking for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week.
In some industries, the job market is showing signs of cooling. In others, the market is still hot.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A hurricane destroyed farmworker housing. A nonprofit’s rebuilding something better.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 7, 2022
Hurricane Irma damaged or destroyed already dilapidated trailer homes in Immokalee, Florida, in 2017. An effort to build permanent affordable housing is now getting off the ground.
The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance broke ground on a new affordable housing complex on approximately 10 acres of vacant land in November 2021. IFHA chairman Arol Buntzman, left, is joined by supporters of the project.
Courtesy Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance
Do coupons have a place in the digital economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jul 7, 2022
Food inflation should make consumers eager for discounts. But the couponing tradition isn't keeping up with changing times.
"Coupon distribution has really tanked during the pandemic," says Lydia DePillis of The New York Times.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Atomized Andrew Bird
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Sky's the Limit (feat 112) The Notorious B.I.G.
Wide Eyes The Local Natives
garden Elijah Who
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeats, Fela Kuti
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

